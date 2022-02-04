How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.5 redemption codes in February 2022

The Genshin Impact 2.5 patch is set to release on February 16, 2022. In the first half of the patch, players will be able to pull for the highly anticipated character Yae Miko.

So Primogems will be necessary and the Genshin Impact 2.5 update livestream gave away 300 of those for free. However, players will need to know the method through which they can claim those Primogems for themselves.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide for players to claim the 300 Primogems for themselves.

Guide to redeem 300 Primogems from Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream

The codes that players need to use and the rewards they will get for the same have been provided below.

Code 1: VTPU3CQWYCSD (100 primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) Code 2: AB7VJC9EGDAZ (100 primogems, 5 Hero’s wit) Code 3: WT7D3CQEHVBM (100 primogems, 50000 Mora)

To redeem these codes, players can follow either the website method or the in-game method, as explained below:

Website method

Step 1: Open the Redeem Code page on the official Genshin Impact website.

Visit the Genshin Impact website (Image via miHoYo)

Step 2: Enter the details and press redeem.

Type in the details and claim the rewards (Image via miHoYo)

In-game method

Step 1: Open the game and go to settings.

Navigate to settings within the game (Image via miHoYo)

Step 2: Go to your account and click on "Redeem Now."

Open the redeem tab inside settings (Image via miHoYo)

Step 3: Type in the code and press Exchange.

Type in the code to claim the rewards (Image via miHoYo)

Once the code has been redeemed, you can then claim the rewards from the in-game email. These Primogems are quite meager when compared to the total number needed for pulling a five star. In fact, 300 Primogems barely get players two wishes.

However, Yae Miko is still quite far away. If players plan on pulling her, then it is recommended that they start saving Primogems now itself. Over the course of the two weeks before release and after the update itself, players will get a huge influx of primos.

Also Read Article Continues below

If they save all of those, then they will be able to get their hands on Yae Miko, who is certainly one of the best-looking characters till date.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee