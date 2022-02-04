Genshin Impact 2.5 redeem codes for today (February 4): Get 300 free Primogems fast

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream is finally here and players can get 300 Primogems by attending it. As usual, the developers released redeem codes at several intervals that viewers can use to get free Primogems.

The 2.5 Special Program included announcements related to Yae Miko, the Raiden Shogun boss fight, Inazuma storyline, rerun banners, and a lot more.

Here are the three redeem codes that were dropped in the latest livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream redeem codes

The three redeem codes are:

VTPU3CQWYCSD

AB7VJC9EGDAZ

WT7D3CQEHVBM

Players can use each code to get 100 Primogems and some weapon enhancement ore. These codes will be valid till February 4, 2022 at 11.00 pm (UTC -5).

It is evident that the codes are valid for only a few hours, and travelers must not delay redeeming them.

How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream codes for Primogems

There are two ways to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. However, players must be at least Adventure Rank 10 or above to avail these rewards.

In-game method

Open Genshin Impact. Click on the Paimon menu and choose the Settings option. Click on Account and select the 'Redeem Now' option. Type or paste the desired code and choose the Exchange option. The rewards will then be sent through the in-game mail.

Official redemption site

Interestingly, miHoyo has a dedicated website that allows players to directly redeem the codes and collect the rewards later. They aren't required to launch the game with this method.

The steps to be followed are:

Copy the desired code. Visit the official website that has been made exclusively for redeeming codes. Select the server correctly and carefully enter the character nickname. Paste/type the Redeem code correctly and hit the Redeem button. The rewards will be sent through the in-game mail.

Each Primogem code mentioned above will grant players 100 Primogems and some other items. This implies that they will be able to get a total of 300 Primogems once the event ends.

Overall, the 2.5 Special Program has certainly lived up to the community's expectations. From the terrifying Raiden Shogun boss fight to Yae Miko's intriguing storyline, a lot more content will likely be released in the coming weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ayato, who will be available in patch 2.6, was also officially revealed. Leaks of the character were out before the official reveal, and it seems like the developers had to rush their announcement.

Edited by Atul S