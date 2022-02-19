Bunkoku Enigma Genshin Impact quest guide: All stone slate locations

Bunkoku Enigma is one of the new quests added to Genshin Impact version 2.5. They can start the task by talking to Yabe in Three Realms Gateway Offering.

The NPC will request players to search for a hidden chamber near the area. Once they find it, gamers need to find seven different stone slates to complete the puzzle. Although Yabe marks the general location of the stone slates on the map, players might still miss some of the stone slates.

This article will show all the locations of the stone slate in Genshin Impact and how to complete the Bunkoku Enigma quest.

Locations of all stone slates in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offerings

The first stone slate from Yabe (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will receive their first stone slate after talking to Yabe regarding the hidden chamber. They then need to find the remaining seven stone slates around the darkened Enkanomiya.

1) 1st-3rd stone slates

The first three stone slates (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can find the first three stone slates in the same location: a locked library room in the Narrows.

The library is locked behind three Electro totems, and players need to light them up with Electro attacks to enter this room. However, two of the Electro Totems are sealed behind two Challenges, and they need to complete these tasks first.

The first stone slate location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first stone slate is just to the right when the player enters the library.

The second stone slate location (Image via HoYoverse)

Walk to the left corner of the room to find the second stone slate.

The third stone slate location (Image via HoYoverse)

The third stone slate in this library is on the right side of the second floor.

2) 4th and 5th stone slates

The fourth and fifth stone slates (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth and fifth stone slates are in one location in the Evernight Temple.

The fourth stone slate behind a common chest (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the mirror puzzle in this area, head further into the room, and the fourth stone slate is just behind the treasure chest inside the room.

Head to the left for the fifth stone slate (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, the fifth stone slate is just to the left of the previous treasure chest.

3) 6th and 7th stone slates

The last two stone slates (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last two stone slates are in one underground ruin, north of the teleport waypoint in The Serpent's Heart.

The sixth and seventh stone slate is on each side of the room (Image via Genshin Impact)

After dropping down from the entrance, there should be two stone slates, one on the right side and one on the left side.

How to complete the puzzle in the Bunkoku Enigma quest

Gamers need to return to the hidden chamber after collecting all eight stone slates. Then, insert all the stones into the slot inside the secret room to start a sliding puzzle.

Here is the solution to solve the sliding puzzle:

Move the slate according to these orders (Image via Genshin Impact)

Reset the slate position using the mechanism near the exit Slide the fourth slate Slide the seventh slate Slide the eighth slate Slide the ninth slate Slide the sixth slate Slide the fifth slate

A hidden entrance will appear once the puzzle is completed, and players can enter the room to continue the quest. Starting here, they can follow the navigation to complete the Bunkoku Enigma quest.

Finding seven stone slates may sound like a hard job, but it's easier than expected because most of them are gathered in the same location. Furthermore, the reward is a Luxurious Chest, which is worth the energy.

