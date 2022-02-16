Genshin Impact 2.5 redeem code for 60 primogems (February 16-17)

The arrival of Yae Miko empties out the Primogems savings for most players as they roll for her banner in Genshin Impact. Travelers might want to search for new methods to stock up on their currency again as Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi will come in the second phase of version 2.5

An hour ago, a new redemption code was released by the developer, where players can obtain 60 Primogems by redeeming it. This article will include the code and how to redeem it using the official website and in-game methods.

New February redemption code for Genshin Impact version 2.5

Though miHoYo made no official announcements regarding the new Primogems, the community found it regardless. The code is ZSPDKSC3V8V5. Players will receive 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experiences by claiming the redemption code.

There are two methods new players can use to claim the rewards from this code, and that is either by in-game or using the official Genshin Impact redemption code website.

How to redeem February code by in-game

Open the Settings>Account>Redeem Code (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first method, gamers can claim the code by using the 'Redeem Code' section in the Settings.

Open the Paimon Menu in the top left corner of the screen

Select the gear 'Settings' icon

Choose the Account option, and the interface will show just like in the image above

Go to the 'Redeem Code,' paste the code in the space given, and click Exchange to obtain the rewards

Paste the new redemption code on the space provided (Image via HoYoverse)

How to redeem code from Genshin Impact redemption code official website

Redeem code from the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method consists of the following method:

Open the official Genshin Impact redemption code website.

Log in with the HoYoverse account (previously known as miHoYo) and select the correct server

Once the server is selected, the in-game name should pop up in the 'Character Nickname' section

Paste the code on the 'Redemption Code' prompt and select Redeem to complete the exchange

Once the code is successfully redeemed, players' 60 Primogems and EXP materials will be provided via in-game mail. The mail will expire after 29 days, so players have ample time to claim the rewards before it expires.

