5 best features in Genshin Impact 2.5 update

The new 5-star character Yae Miko is not the only main focus for Genshin Impact version 2.5. Veteran players have long awaited a few of the new adjustments and optimizations in the game. Travelers should be aware of some visible changes in the latest version, especially because a few are quite noteworthy.

Of course, not all of the new features will have a huge impact on how people play the game. Although the 2.5 update won't affect many players, it's worth noting the few changes that could have an impact on the game's present and future.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 new features in Genshin Impact version 2.5

5) Artifact interface in character's Artifact

Icons are now added to the Artifacts list (Image via HoYoverse)

The first one is the new icons on the side of artifacts' names when players are trying to change the selected character's artifacts. In the prior version, only text and names for each set are displayed.

Now, players do not have to look for the name anymore. Instead, merely glancing at the icons is enough for them to spot the desired artifacts. This addition is one of the best optimizations in version 2.5.

4) Filter function for Artifacts

The filter function of character artifacts are now optimized (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides the new icon, there is another addition to the artifact menu, which is the filter function. The previous version only allowed players to filter one stat, which took a lot of time to narrow the right artifacts for their character. The current version will enable gamers to sort the artifacts with one or two stats.

3) Weapon Destruction System

Bulk delete weapons from 1-star to 3-star (Image via Genshin Impact)

Prior to version 2.5, Travelers needed to select each weapon they wanted to delete from their inventory, one by one. This proved to be quite a hassle, especially if players had tons of unused 1-star to 3-star weapons.

After the update, Travelers can now bulk delete their weapons based on the star rarity. There are three options, which are 1-star weapons, 2-star weapons, and 3-star weapons.

2) New Audio Settings

Audio optimization in Settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new section was added to the Audio tab in the Settings menu after the version 2.5 update. Players now have more options and can change the Dynamic Range and Output Settings of the audio.

Dynamic Range:

Full Limited

Output Settings:

Stereo Sound Surround Sound

1) New floating furniture

New furniture can be purchased from Tubby (Image via HoYoverse)

A new piece of furniture called 'Sub-Space Cabochon: In Soaring Flight' is now available from Tubby to be bought in the Serenitea Pot. This Sub-Space Boulder has the ability to ascend and descend when placed in an area, allowing players easy access to any other floating platforms.

Ascend and descend from other floating platforms (Image via Genshin Impact)

By using 10 White Iron Chunks, gamers can craft this furniture and use it in the Serenitea Pot for a make-shift elevator. There's no need for climbing anymore.

While the new additions are not game-changing optimizations for certain players, they might come in handy in the future of Genshin Impact as most are quality of life updates.

Edited by Danyal Arabi