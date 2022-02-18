Best Yae Miko builds in Genshin Impact: Artifacts and weapons explained

Yae Miko is finally here in Genshin Impact version 2.5. The five-star Electro Catalyst user has lived up to expectations as she can easily be a main damage dealer/sub-DPS in a wide range of teams.

Naturally, the potential of a character in Genshin Impact largely depends on their build. Players will have to choose the right artifacts and weapons for Yae Miko to unleash her true power.

Here's how travelers can build Yae Miko to deal the most damage.

Best Yae Miko build in Genshin Impact

Before choosing the right build, it is important for players to understand Yae Miko's playstyle. These are some of the major highlights of her gameplay:

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill is the most important ability. It can summon three Sesshou Sakuras that constantly deal Electro DMG. Also, if she uses the Elemental Burst while the Sakuras are on field, they are converted into fierce thunder strikes.

The cooldown on Sesshou Sakuras ends if Yae turns them into thunder strikes. In simple words, the ideal rotation for this character is E-E-E-Q-E-E-E, where E stands for Elemental Skill and Q is the Elemental Burst.

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst costs 90 Energy owing to which she should be paired with Electro battery characters.

Hence, players must upgrade the Elemental Skill and Burst for the best damage output.

Best artifacts for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko requires a lot of Energy Recharge for efficient rotations. Based on this, here are some recommendations for artifact sets and sub-stat priorities:

2-piece Thundering Fury (15% Electro DMG bonus) and 2-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence (18% ATK bonus)

(15% Electro DMG bonus) and (18% ATK bonus) 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate (increases Energy Recharge and burst DMG)

(increases Energy Recharge and burst DMG) 4-piece Thundersoother set (increases Electro RES and damage against enemies affected by Electro by 35%). This set can be used in Electro-Charged and Overloaded teams.

The sub-stat priorities should be:

ATK % on Sands

on Sands Electro DMG bonus % on Golbet

on Golbet Crit Rate/Crit Damage on Circlet

A 1:2 ratio for Crit Rate: Crit Damage is recommended for Yae Miko. Energy Recharge can vary from 140-200 % based on the team composition and the availability of an Electro battery.

Best weapons for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Weapons for Yae Miko should either grant her Energy Recharge or boost her damage output. With these requirements, some recommended weapons are:

Kagura's Verity (signature five-star weapon)- Crit DMG sub-stat, and passive signifcantly buffs Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental DMG.

(signature five-star weapon)- Crit DMG sub-stat, and passive signifcantly buffs Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental DMG. Widsith - Crit DMG sub-stat and the passive increases either ATK, Elemental DMG or Elemental Mastery. All these stats are desirable on Yae Miko, because even her Elemental Skill DMG scales off her Elemental Mastery (passive talent).

- Crit DMG sub-stat and the passive increases either ATK, Elemental DMG or Elemental Mastery. All these stats are desirable on Yae Miko, because even her Elemental Skill DMG scales off her Elemental Mastery (passive talent). Oathsworn Eye (F2P reward from latest event)- ATK% sub-stat and increases Energy Recharge after using Elemental Skill. This weapon's passive helps in completing the aforementioned EEEQEEE rotation.

Other weapon options include the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Crit Rate sub-stat and Elemental DMG bonus) and the Skyward Atlas (ATK% boost and ATK enhacing passive).

There are many teams that Yae Miko can fit into. Based on the preferred reactions, here are some reccomendations:

Yae Miko-Raiden Shogun-Bennett-Kazuha (Raiden acts as Electro battery)

Yae Miko-Raiden Shogun-Kujou Sara-Jean/Kazuha (flexible spot)

Yae Miko-Fischl-Xingqiu/Kokomi-Sucrose/Kazuha

All in all, Genshin Impact players who need a worthy DPS character and already have Raiden Shogun must pull for Yae Miko. The Electro Archon's rerun banner will be released in the second half of the current update.

