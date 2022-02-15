Genshin Impact reveals Yae Miko teaser and character demo: Abilities explained

Genshin Impact has revealed the character demo of the most highly anticipated character, Yae Miko, on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel. Yae Miko’s banner will feature the first phase of the version 2.5 event wish banners.

Genshin Impact creators HoYoverse have published a HoYopost explaining Yae Miko’s abilities but it is the first time players get to watch Yae Miko’s abilities in the character demo. Here is everything the character demo showcases about Yae Miko’s abilities.

Genshin Impact: Yae Miko’s abilities teased in character demo

Genshin Impact: Yae Miko's abilities teased in character demo

Yae Miko, an electro vision user, is the shrine maiden of the Narukami Shrine and the chief editor of the Yae Publishing House. The character demo of Yae Miko reveals her hidden life of fighting enemies along with her abilities.

Players get to watch her attack animations and casting time of different abilities in the character demo. Watching the character demo, it is evident that players have a choice to use Yae Miko as an off-field damage dealer or burst damage dealer or both.

Yae Miko has normal attacks that summon kitsune spirits to initiate a maximum of three combos which deal electro damage to opponents. The charged attack has a casting time and consumes a small portion of stamina to deal AoE (Area of Effect) electro damage to opponents by striking lightning on them. Whenever Yae Miko performs a plunge attack, she transforms into an electro element to deal AoE electro damage upon impact with the ground.

Her elemental skill is one that makes Yae Miko suitable as an off-field damage dealer. The skill itself can also be used to escape enemy attacks or for repositioning and can be considered a mobility-based skill as well. When Yae Miko casts her elemental skill, she can move swiftly while leaving behind totems called Sesshou Sakura.

This skill has three charges and a total of three Sesshou Sakura totems can exist on the field simultaneously. Each Sesshou Sakura added on the field increases the level of all the existing totems by one level, boosting the damage done to nearby opponents.

As seen in the character demo, Yae Miko’s Elemental burst makes her suitable for a burst damage dealer role where she can strike opponents with thunderbolts that deal large AoE electro damage. The damage significantly increases with the number of existing Sesshou Sakura on the field when the elemental burst is used.

Overall, Yae Miko is a character with versatile talents to fill multiple roles in a party. This may make it difficult for many players to justify skipping her banner.

