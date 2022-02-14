Yae Miko’s abilities and gameplay officially revealed by Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update is only a few days away and players are very excited about the upcoming content and the highly-anticipated new characters like Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun.

Leaks and the 2.5 Special Program gave players a sneak peek at Yae Miko’s abilities and gameplay, but players still don't have the specifics

Fortunately, miHoYo published a HoYolab post explaining Yae Miko’s basic information, story, abilities, and gameplay in detail.

Genshin Impact: Yae Miko’s abilities and gameplay officially revealed

Yae Miko's abilities and gameplay (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yae Miko is a five-star catalyst that utilizes her electro vision to defeat enemies. She is an electro damage dealer who inflicts both constant damage off-field and burst damage.

Her normal attack is a three-strike combo called the Spiritfox Sin-Eater, where kitsune spirits are summoned to deal electro damage to opponents. Her charged attacks deal AoE electro damage after a small casting time, which also consumes some stamina.

Yae Miko’s elemental skill is called the Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura, it is a mobility-based skill where she drops totems also known as Sesshou Sakura. Sesshou Sakura has the following properties:

Periodically deals electro damage to nearby opponents by striking them with lightning..

Level increase when there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, boosting the electro damage dealt periodically.

A maximum of three Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously. The initial level of each Sesshou Sakura is one and the highest level these can reach is level three by placing them in each other’s proximity.

This elemental skill has three charges with each charge having a cooldown of four seconds and the skill lasts for around 14 seconds.

Yae Miko’s elemental burst is called the great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin where she will unseal all the nearby Sesshou Sakura totems and will transform them into Tenko Thunderbolts. These Tenko Thunderbolts descend from the skies, dealing AoE electro damage where each Sesshou Sakura is destroyed to create one Tenko Thunderbolt.

In total, players can drop anywhere from one lightning to three depending on how many Sesshou Sakura are present on the field when the elemental burst is activated.

Yae Miko’s elemental skill makes her an excellent choice for an off-field damage dealer, where as her elemental burst allows her to become a burst damage dealer. This makes her versatile where the players can choose the required playstyle as per their convenience.

Players can try their luck on unlocking Yae Miko right after Genshin Impact 2.5 update launches.

