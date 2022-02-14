Genshin Impact 2.5 update release time and maintenance dates officially announced

The Genshin Impact creators have officially released the patch notes for version 2.5 on their social platforms as the update launches in a few days. The patch notes contain all the information on the new content and new adjustments and optimization.

Players cannot wait to experience new story quests and unlock new characters.

The servers will go down for maintenance about five hours before the Genshin Impact 2.5 update, which releases on February 16.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Release time and maintenance dates

Version 2.5 will have exciting new content for players (Image via miHoYo)

The official release time of the Genshin Impact version 2.5 update is February 16 at 11.00 am (UTC+8).

The time conversion for other regions is as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 am on February 16

Pacific Standard Time: 7.00 pm on February 15

Eastern Standard Time: 10.00 pm on February 15

Australian Central Time: 3.30 pm on February 16

It is worth noting that the pre-installation feature for patch 2.5 will be available from February 14 at 11.00 (UTC+8), and users can download some upcoming resources early on.

The update maintenance begins at 6.00 am (UTC+8) on February 16 and is estimated to take about five hours.

The servers will go down for about five hours before the release time for maintenance. Gamers will automatically be logged out of the game when the maintenance starts and hence, should plan their in-game routine accordingly to avoid any lost in-game progress.

2020/11/11: 6:00 (UTC+8)

Will take about 5 hours



Compensation

- Primogems ×300



(Give a compensation of 60 Primogems for each hour the servers are down.)

However, players love to wait for these five hours since the developers compensate them with Primogems after the maintenance is complete. Users receive 60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down, so a total of 300 Primogems will be sent to the in-game email after the update.

Newies should note that only Travelers with an adventure rank of five and above are eligible to receive maintenance compensation. It will be available to be claimed in the in-game mail for 30 days. Gamers should make sure to claim these Primogrems at their convenience before they expire.

It's safe to say that the version 2.5 update looks very exciting, and after a few days, individuals will have a chance to experience it all.

