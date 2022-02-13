5 best games like Genshin Impact in February 2022

Genshin Impact might be one of the most popular video games today, but there are still plenty of other games worth checking out in February 2022.

Gamers have so many video games at their disposal and so little time to play them all. Naturally, some players play games similar to a title that they greatly enjoy. In this case, Genshin Impact players might wish to play other similar games today.

Fortunately, they're in luck. Similar games are abundant, with many of them sharing a lot in common with miHoYo's beloved title. A few of these titles are no-brainers when it comes to being recommended to Travelers, while others might seem less recognizable or far-fetched. Nonetheless, there is a good reason for the recommendation.

Top 5 games that are similar to Genshin Impact (February 2022)

5) The Legend of Neverland

It's only available on Android and iOS (Image via GameArk Global)

Fans of the anime artstyle and general gameplay of Genshin Impact might enjoy The Legend of Neverland. Some of the similarities between the two games have brought up criticism that The Legend of Neverland has copied Genshin Impact.

However, gamers should remember that the same thing happened with Genshin Impact and Breath of the Wild, with many gamers then lambasting the former for being a Breath of the Wild clone.

What makes The Legend of Neverland unique is that it's an open-world MMO with customizable classes. It does feature many similarities to miHoYo's most popular title, but it feels different enough to play. It's free to play, so one can always give it a go to see if they like it.

It's worth noting that the Android version of The Legend of Neverland has substantially better reviews than the iOS one. In this case, it's a 4.6/5 rating versus a 3.2/5 rating.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn/Horizon Forbidden West

Genshin Impact fans might recall that one of the game's playable characters is Aloy from the Horizon series. She's currently the only third-party playable character in the game right now. The game she comes from has a few similarities to Genshin Impact that Travelers might enjoy.

Horizon Zero Dawn has:

Exploration of an open world

Puzzles to solve

Crafting

Climbing

Several quests

The ability to collect materials

Its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is scheduled to launch on February 18, 2022 for the PS4 and PS5. Its prequel, Horizon Zero Dawn, is available on the PS4, PS5, and PC.

3) Honkai Impact 3rd

Both Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact are gacha games made by miHoYo. Despite that and their similar names, Honkai Impact 3rd does several things to differentiate itself from the more well-known younger title.

For starters, Honkai Impact 3rd's playable cast is almost universally female, which can include some questionable designs (although characters like Hannah are less revealing now). Second, it has several different game modes that aren't limited to just an open-world experience.

Its combat animations generally look more impressive, which is especially notable when comparing Fischl's moveset in both games. On a related note, several characters share many similarities between the two games (Raiden Mei versus Raiden Shogun and Yae Sakura versus Yae Miko).

Honkai Impact 3rd is available on Android, iOS, and PC.

2) Immortals Fenyx Rising

Much of the core gameplay should be familiar to Travelers, although it isn't a gacha game with multiple characters (Image via Ubisoft)

This game came out a few months after Genshin Impact, although it's worth noting that both titles draw many similarities to Breath of the Wild. However, those similarities also mean that some players who love one of those titles will enjoy similar games.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is the most humorous of the three titles, which can be interesting for fans of classic Greek mythology. Travelers who want similar core gameplay involving exploration should check out Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The game is available on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PC

PS4

PS5

Stadia

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Technically, Switch owners can get both this game and Breath of the Wild. However, Immortals Fenyx Rising is the only game of its caliber that's available on Xbox consoles, which can't be said about Genshin Impact or Breath of the Wild.

1) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It was widely compared with Genshin Impact prior to the latter game's launch (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games in the recent era. miHoYo developers even stated prior to Genshin Impact's release that their game was inspired by Breath of the Wild. Anybody who has played the two games can easily see the similarities.

Both games feature:

An open world to which the player can travel practically anywhere

The ability to teleport to specific locations after visiting them

The ability to climb on virtually any surface

Gliding across long distances

Cooking

Stamina

However, there are noticeable differences. Breath of the Wild has the following traits:

A 100% single-player game on the Nintendo Switch

Weapon durability

Far less focus on characterization

Players don't make a party of several characters (they only have Link)

Significantly fewer updates

Rain makes climbing slippery

Not a gacha game

Breath of the Wild currently has a score of 97/100 on Metacritic, but it's only available on the Nintendo Switch.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

