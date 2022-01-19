Aloy in Genshin Impact: Best artifact, weapon, and build in 2022

Although Aloy is no longer obtainable for new Genshin Impact players, those who have her might wonder how to build her properly.

As far as artifacts go, one should consider the following for her:

There are plenty of good weapons for Travelers to consider equipping on her:

Optimal Aloy builds in Genshin Impact: Best artifacts and weapons in 2022

The bulk of Aloy's DMG either comes from her Cryo DMG or Normal Attacks, depending on the player's build and playstyle. Ideal artifact main stats include:

Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Cryo DMG% or ATK%

Cryo DMG% or ATK% Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

Some players should keep in mind that bow users automatically get CRITs if they aim the bow and shoot most enemies in the head with a Charged Attack.

Ideal artifact sets for Aloy in Genshin Impact

It's generally safe to use a 4-piece Blizzard Strayer on her. Having more CRIT DMG and CRIT Rate against enemies is great, especially since she can Freeze enemies effortlessly with her wide Elemental Skill and Burst.

Noblesse Oblige is another good 4-piece set if the player wants to use her for her supportive capabilities. Aloy has a great Elemental Burst for how cheap it is (only costs 40 Energy), and her cooldown is 12 seconds, which lasts exactly as long as the Noblesse Oblige's ATK boost.

The other two artifact sets have identical 2-piece bonuses (ATK +18%). There is no point in using a 4-piece Gladiator's Finale, as she doesn't use a Claymore, Polearm, or Sword. A 4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence is good for players who primarily want Aloy to do Normal or Charged Attacks.

Ideal weapons for Aloy in Genshin Impact

Her best weapons include:

Polar Star: An excellent all-around choice for potential Aloy mains, especially if they plan to use her as a sub-DPS

An excellent all-around choice for potential Aloy mains, especially if they plan to use her as a sub-DPS Thundering Pulse: It's the best CRIT DMG Bow.

It's the best CRIT DMG Bow. Skyward Harp: It has both CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG while having a decent AOE Physical ATK DMG effect.

It has both CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG while having a decent AOE Physical ATK DMG effect. Amos' Bow: It has a good effect of bolstering her Normal and Charged Attack DMG, but ATK% is less valuable to her than CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG.

Good F2P options include:

Hamayumi: Her low cost for her Elemental Burst DMG makes it easy to achieve the 100% bonus to its Normal and Charged ATK DMG effect.

Her low cost for her Elemental Burst DMG makes it easy to achieve the 100% bonus to its Normal and Charged ATK DMG effect. The Stringless: Boosting Elemental Mastery, Elemental Skill DMG, and Elemental Burst DMG makes it ideal for those who wish to use her as a sub-DPS.

Boosting Elemental Mastery, Elemental Skill DMG, and Elemental Burst DMG makes it ideal for those who wish to use her as a sub-DPS. Prototype Crescent: Primarily viable for those who wish to utilize her Charged Attacks.

Primarily viable for those who wish to utilize her Charged Attacks. Favonius Warbow: A good option for Aloy support, utilizing her as a battery.

A good option for Aloy support, utilizing her as a battery. Rust: Primarily for Normal Attack builds.

Primarily for Normal Attack builds. Sacrificial Bow: An excellent option for those who wish to use her as a support with Noblesse Oblige.

An excellent option for those who wish to use her as a support with Noblesse Oblige. Predator: It is tailor-made for her but only works for players playing Genshin Impact on the PlayStation Network.

