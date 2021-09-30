Best artifacts to prepare for Aloy before her release in Genshin Impact 2.2

Aloy is a free 5-star character for Genshin Impact players commemorating the collaboration between miHoYo and Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn.

PS4/5 platforms receive Aloy in their in-game mail earlier than PC and Mobile platforms in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Meanwhile, PC and Mobile players will have to wait a few more weeks to obtain their own Aloy in version 2.2.

With the time given, it is recommended that players start farming not only Aloy's ascension and talent materials but also the best artifacts for her in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Today, we'd like to introduce to you a heroine from another world — Aloy!



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/genshin/articl…



#GenshinImpact Hi Travelers~Today, we'd like to introduce to you a heroine from another world — Aloy!See Full Details >>> Hi Travelers~

Today, we'd like to introduce to you a heroine from another world — Aloy!



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/genshin/articl…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/QzkAnDdock

Best artifacts for Aloy in Genshin Impact

Aloy in Genshin Impact is a great supporting character that may reach the level of DPS character with a proper build. Before that, note that her Elemental Skills and Normal attacks gained a lot of players' criticism. This is because her Elemental Skills has bad animation cancelations while her Normal Attacks have a low damage multiplier.

However, Aloy's Elemental Burst receives many positive reviews as it has an extremely low Elemental Particle cost and quick cooldown. In addition, she is as good as Diona in the role of a Cryo Energy Recharge battery. Combining all of the factors altogether, it would be best if Aloy is deployed as a quick swap damage dealer focusing on her burst attack.

1) 4pc Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

The main reason this artifact set is the best for Aloy is because of her Elemental Burst. Not only does it cost 40 energy, but her burst also has a 12 seconds cooldown. With enough Energy Recharge, Aloy can have a 100% uptime on the 20% bonus attack buff for the whole party, in addition to 20% burst damage.

Artifacts main stats: Energy Recharge/Cryo Damage/Crit Rate or Crit Damage

2) 4pc Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

As said before, Aloy depends on her Elemental Burst to deal massive damage. The Emblem of Severed Fate artifact has just the right bonus to further increase her burst damage. By equipping 4-pieces of this artifact set to Aloy, she will gain 20% Energy Recharge and a maximum of 75% bonus Elemental Burst damage.

Artifacts main stats: Attack/Cryo Damage/Crit Rate or Crit Damage

3) 4pc Blizzard Strayer

Blizzard Strayer description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Genshin Impact players plan to deploy Aloy to a freeze team, it is recommended to equip 4-pieces of Blizzard Strayer artifact. In addition, it will be even better if gamers use a weapon such as Stringless or Windblume Ode to increase the elemental reaction damage. After all, the Crit Rate issue was resolved by the 4-piece effect from Blizard Strayer.

Artifacts main stats: Attack/Cryo Damage/Crit Damage

4) 2pc Noblesse Oblige + 2pc Blizzard Strayer

Noblesse Oblige and Blizzard Strayer description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Noblesse Oblige and Blizzard Strayer together will buff Aloy's Elemental Burst by 35%. However, she will lose the bonus buff attack for the whole party from Noblesse Oblige set. This issue can be fixed if Genshin Impact players deploy another character with a 4-piece set of Noblesse Oblige.

Artifacts main stats: Energy Recharge/Cryo Damage/Crit Rate or Crit Damage

5) 2pc Noblesse Oblige + 2pc Gladiator's Finale

Noblesse Oblige and Gladiator's Finale description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Genshin Impact gamers do not have a good stat for any two of Blizzard Strayer's sets, they can swap those two with Gladiator's Finale for the attack bonus. In addition, Shimenawa's Reminiscence can also replace Gladiator's Finale as both of these sets give an 18% attack bonus for the 2-piece effect.

Also Read

Artifacts main stats: Energy Recharge/Cryo Damage/Crit Rate or Crit Damage.

Genshin Impact version 2.2 will have its maintenance on October 13. After the update, all players from the PC and Mobile platforms will receive Aloy in their in-game mail. With the remaining two weeks, gamers are recommended to start farming for Aloy's artifact. As all know, getting a good artifact and its substat is as hard as getting a 5-star character.

Edited by Shaheen Banu