5 best games like Genshin Impact for Android

It has not even been a year since Genshin Impact released, and it already has 10 million downloads and a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store. The action role-playing game has excellent graphics and a detailed open-world.

There are many anime inspired role-playing games that players can choose from. Players can take a look at the following games like Genshin Impact.

Games like Genshin Impact

Players can take a look at the following games like Genshin Impact:

1) Tales of Wind

There are over 20 casual modes that players can pick in this action-role-playing game. Mobile gamers can click here to download.

The main objective of players is to defeat monsters and store them in soul cards. The vast world of this game will surely remind players of Genshin Impact.

2) Crossing Void – Global

This game is an anime crossover turn-based role-playing game. There are 25 original Dengeki Bunko masterpieces that players can choose from.

Players have the option to unlock, collect and upgrade their characters like they did in Genshin Impact. Crossing Void also allows players to cross the skills of two characters.

3) RPG Toram Online – MMORPG

As per the description of the game, players can use over 500 billion combinations to create their character. To download the game, players can click here.

Mobile gamers can set out for exciting adventures like they did in Genshin Impact. The game offers a good arsenal of diverse weapons to its players.

4) Honkai Impact 3rd

Created by the developers of Genshin Impact, miHoYo Limited, this game has quite a few similarities. The simple story is what draws players in.

Honkai Impact 3rd has various levels that players have to cross. With every level, the level of difficulty also rises.

5) Epic Seven

The engaging storyline of the title will surely remind players of Genshin Impact. Players can take part in guild wars and intense PvP battles as well.

With over 5 million downloads, the game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. Mobile gamers can click here to download it.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available in the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

