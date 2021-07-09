BGMI 1.5.0 APK download files are fake as the next update is not arriving today

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans are wondering when the BGMI 1.5 update will roll out while the world is rejoicing due to the release of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. It has brought exciting content for the game, including a new game mode, a new weapon, and lots more.

Indian battle royale enthusiasts were quite excited when the final version of BGMI made its way to their devices. The gameplay and game mechanics are similar to PUBG Mobile except for a few minor changes.

Krafton's message regarding the iOS release of BGMI

However, BGMI cannot be enjoyed by iOS users, as the battle royale game has not made its way to the Apple App Store. Krafton Inc. has been silent about the iOS release date but has assured fans they will be kept informed in case of any developments.

Is there a major BGMI 1.5 update today?

A BGMI 1.5 update is not going to release today

Much to the disappointment of Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, no BGMI 1.5 update will be rolled out today. Many websites are prompting players to download APK and OBB files of the BGMI 1.5 update, but these are fake, and gamers must avoid them at all costs.

When will we get bgmi 1.5 update 🥺 — Rakesh (@SpidyRoy2021) July 9, 2021

Not just websites, many YouTube videos also provide tips and tricks on how to update BGMI to its latest version. These fake links are pretty dangerous as they may contain viruses and other malware that can harm the device.

Krafton has not released any notice regarding a potential BGMI 1.5 update, so players must not fall into this trap. They can head to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website to stay updated with any updates that the game might receive in the future.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

