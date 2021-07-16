5 best Android games like GTA San Andreas for July 2021

GTA San Andreas is one of the most celebrated GTA titles of all time. From exciting missions to exploring the open world, the Rockstar Games title presents many activities that players can indulge in.

GTA San Andreas is one of the five GTA games that can be played on Android and iOS devices. Players in search of similar games can take a look at the list given below.

Also read: How to download GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS devices in 2021: A step-by-step guide for beginners

Android games like GTA San Andreas

These are five of the best Android games similar to GTA San Andreas:

1. Auto Gangsters

This action-adventure title is a GTA San Andreas clone. From indulging in gang wars to exploring the massive open world, it provides many activities that players can enjoy.

Like the Rockstar Games classic, players can visit three cities in this game: Liberty City, San Andreas and Vegas.

2. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Players can take part in over 60 exciting missions in Gangstar Rio: City of Saints. They can head over to the Google Play Store to buy it for INR 599.

The open-world game allows players to travel to various places, like in GTA San Andreas. It offers the experience of five different neighborhoods.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA San Andreas with iconic protagonists

3. GTS – Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Players have to complete a series of action-packed missions, like they do in GTA San Andreas. The game can also be played offline.

Vehicles like cars, tanks, helicopters and the like, aid players in open-world travel. GTS also has exciting car races that players can take part in.

4. Armed Heist: TPS 3D Sniper shooting gun games

Players can go guns blazing when conducting heists. Armed Heist has a good collection of powerful weapons that players can use for this purpose.

The shooting and chaos will take players back to the streets of Los Santos in GTA San Andreas. Even if this game does not offer an open-world layout, players will have fun shooting their enemies.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA San Andreas for Android and iOS devices

5. Grand Gangsters 3D

This game is all about criminal activities and gang wars like GTA San Andreas. Players have complete liberty to explore the fictional Sin City.

They can take part in six motor vehicle theft missions. The punching, auto racing and shooter elements make the gameplay of the title even more exciting.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available in the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best offline Android games like GTA San Andreas in 2021

Edited by Sabine Algur