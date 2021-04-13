5 best games like GTA San Andreas for Android and iOS devices

GTA San Andreas is one of the most celebrated games in the GTA franchise. From gang wars to exciting missions, players can indulge in a lot of activities in this title.

GTA San Andreas is one of five GTA titles that can be played on Android and iOS devices. However, if users want to play other action-adventure titles like GTA San Andreas on their Android and iOS devices, they can check out the list below.

What are the best games like GTA San Andreas for Android and iOS devices?

#1 Gangstar New Orleans

Gangstar New Orleans (Image via Gangstar, YouTube)

Like GTA San Andreas, the story of Gangstar New Orleans revolves around crime and adventure. Players can complete interesting story missions and take part in exciting car races in this game.

In Gangstar New Orleans, players will take on the role of a gangster and take part in a variety of criminal activities.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

#2 Virtual Gangster

Virtual Gangster (Image via DangerOus ParagOn, YouTube)

Players will have a great time exploring the realistic urban environment in Virtual Gangster.

Like GTA San Andreas, the game has a variety of missions that players can take part in. It also has a vast collection of weapons that will help players successfully complete their missions.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

#3 Auto Gangsters

Auto Gangsters (Image via GameScott, YouTube)

Auto Gangsters revolves around gangsters and their activities in the criminal underworld. There are three cities that players can choose from in this game: Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vegas.

Like GTA San Andreas, players have the liberty to fight random strangers on the street and steal cars.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

#4 Go To Street

Go To Street (Image via Games Lovers, YouTube)

Players who love to explore the open world of GTA San Andreas in different vehicles will enjoy Go To Street.

The game has a good collection of vehicles, including motorbikes, sports cars, helicopters, etc. It also has realistic gameplay and good graphics.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

#5 Payback 2

Payback 2 (Image via MediaTech - Gameplay Channel, YouTube)

Payback 2 has seven cities and nine game modes for players to choose from.

Like GTA San Andreas, this title has many action-packed missions that players can enjoy. Players can play this game solo or with their friends online.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

