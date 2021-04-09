GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS: Everything players need to know

The GTA series is one of the biggest gaming franchises in existence. GTA San Andreas is widely considered to be one of the best titles in the series. The game is available on different platforms, including mobile devices.

The story of GTA San Andreas revolves around crime, drama, family values and the indomitable desire for domination. Players will have to step into the shoes of Carl Johnson, commonly known as CJ, who is often regarded as one of the best GTA protagonists.

GTA San Andreas has some of the toughest main story missions in the series. Apart from these missions, players can also indulge in side activities while exploring the open world offered by the game. Players have the opportunity to explore three cities in the title: Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas.

GTA San Andreas has some of the toughest main story missions in the GTA series (Image via PlaY GaMeR. BD, YouTube)

The graphics of GTA San Andreas have recently been remastered to better suit mobile devices. Players can indulge in over 70 hours of gameplay in the mobile version of GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS

Players must keep in mind the following requirements for iOS and Android devices:

iOS

As per Apple App Store, GTA San Andreas is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 4s

iPhone 5

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPod Touch 6th Gen

iPad Mini 1

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad 2

iPad 3rd Generation

iPad 4th Generation

iPad Air 1

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

The size of GTA San Andreas on the Apple App Store is 2.1 GB. Players will have to pay $6.99 for the game.

Android

Devices with Android 7.0 and above are required to run GTA San Andreas smoothly. The download size of GTA San Andreas on the Google Play Store is 2.6 GB. Players will have to pay INR 182 for the game.

