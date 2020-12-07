The seventh title of the GTA series, GTA San Andreas, is one of the best games in the franchise. The game is appreciated for its interesting characters, tough missions, and exciting storyline.

Many players might not have an internet connection to play games. These players can check out the list below that suggests some of the best offline games like GTA San Andreas which can be downloaded for free.

5 best free offline games like GTA San Andreas for Android

1. Grand Gangster Miami City Auto Theft

This title is quite popular and has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

There are various missions that players can complete but also an open-world environment. So, when they get tired of fulfilling missions, they can explore the open-world that the game offers like they did while playing GTA San Andreas.

Download it from here.

2. Grand Gangsters 3D

This game revolves around street crimes which take place in the fictional land of Sin City. Players can steal sports cars and take part in illegal races like they did in GTA San Andreas.

Those who love cars will like this title as it has 6 motor vehicle theft missions that players can complete. Grand Gangsters 3D is also appreciated by players for its intuitive controls.

Download it from here.

3. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

From the poster to the missions, this title has GTA written all over it. The game also offers four different gangster modes that players can have an exciting time completing.

The title offers many cars that players can cruise around in. The exciting challenge mode of this title includes 10 levels of varying difficulty and makes the players play the game for hours on an end.

Download it from here.

4. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

This third-person, open-world game also revolves around the lives of gangsters, like GTA San Andreas. Players will also have to face off against cops and special soldiers in this action-shooter title.

This title has a good collection of vehicles that can be used by players as and when they want. The arsenal of weapons offered by the title is also impressive and includes explosives and weapons like Grenade Launcher, AK-47, etc.

Download it from here.

5. Real Gangster Crime

When it comes to heists and gang wars, this title resembles GTA San Andreas quite a lot. The life of a gangster and his gradual ascent in the criminal world is depicted in this title.

The game offers the weapons and vehicles necessary for completing missions. This title has a rating of 4.1 stars and is very popular as it has over 100 million times on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.