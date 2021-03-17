5 best Android games like GTA San Andreas for 4 GB RAM devices

GTA San Andreas is one of the best titles in the GTA franchise. The game features some of the toughest missions of the series, and gang wars form an integral part of the title's storyline.

GTA San Andreas is compatible with 4 GB RAM Android devices, and users will have to pay INR 182 for the game. Players who are on the lookout for Android games similar to GTA San Andreas can check out the list below.

Top 5 Android games like GTA San Andreas for 4 GB RAM devices

These are the five best Android games like GTA San Andreas for 4 GB RAM devices:

#1 - Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

This action-adventure title offers over 60 exciting missions that players can complete. To play the game, users must purchase Gangstar Rio: City of Saints for INR 599.

Like GTA San Andreas, this is also an open-world game that allows users to explore various places. From beaches to jungles, players can discover up to five different neighborhoods.

#2 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Players can live the life of a gangster and wage gang wars in this title, like GTA San Andreas. Apart from cops, players will also have to fight special soldiers to successfully complete missions.

Gangs Town Story features a great arsenal of weapons and explosives. Some of these are AK-47, Grenade Launcher, RPG, Chainsaw, АК-47, Flamethrower, etc.

#3 - Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

This action-adventure title is very famous and has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. In this game, players will find an abundance of criminal activities that they can engage in.

Like GTA San Andreas, this is also an open-world game that has many places that players can explore. The title also has a good collection of vehicles like hoverbikes, muscle cars, tanks, and more.

#4 - Sins Of Miami Gangster

Like GTA San Andreas, players can take on the role of a gangster in this open-world adventure game. They must complete various missions assigned to them by using the firearms provided by the title.

When players get tired of completing the missions, they can cruise around in cars to explore the map. The game also has a good collection of vehicles like boats, jet skis, etc., that players can hop on for fun.

#5 - San Andreas Open World Game: Miami rope hero

Instead of being a gangster in this game, players will have to fight the gangsters to restore peace in the city. The main mission of the players will be to bring down the mafia in Vegas crime city.

Despite the storyline being different, players will get GTA San Andreas vibes when driving around cars to enjoy the open-world. Also, the download size of this game is only 103 MB.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

