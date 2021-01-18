5 best open-world games like GTA San Andreas on Play Store in 2021

GTA San Andreas is one of the best titles in the GTA franchise. This action-adventure game has an interesting storyline, led by a protagonist appreciated for his values and courage.

Players can download GTA San Andreas from the Google Play Store and enjoy it on their Android devices. And if they are searching for more such games, they can look at the list below.

Also read: 5 best offline Android games like GTA San Andreas in 2021

Most suitable open-world alternatives to GTA San Andreas on Play Store in 2021

These are five of the best such titles:

#1 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

Like GTA San Andreas, this title revolves around action-centric missions and gang wars. Besides gangsters, players will also have to deal with cops and special soldiers in this game.

It has to be played from the third-person perspective and has a vehicle collection that helps players explore the map. Gangs Town Story also offers powerful weapons to complete missions.

Advertisement

Download it from here

#2 - San Andreas Open World Game: Miami rope hero

Image via Google Play

This is an open-world adventure game where players' mission is to stop the mafia in Vegas crime city. Players can steal and drive cars, like they did in GTA San Andreas.

This title is compatible with low-end Android devices. San Andreas Open World Game has a rating of 4.2 stars and over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#3 - Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Advertisement

From biker gangs to crooked cops, there is no dearth of shady people ruling the streets of Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld. Players will have to eradicate them and establish their dominance as gangsters.

Like GTA San Andreas, gamers can use necessary vehicles and explosives to complete various missions. The title can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#4 - San Andreas: 3D Real Gangsters

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

Players can participate in fun activities, apart from completing missions, in this action-adventure, open-world game like in GTA San Andreas. They can also earn money from tasks.

There are various vehicles, ranging from sports cars to motorcycles, that players can cruise around in. Gamers can also play San Andreas without an internet connection.

Download it from here

#5 - Grand Gangsters 3D

Advertisement

Image via Pinterest

GTA San Andreas players will be thrilled to play this title as it revolves around cars and crime. The game combines auto racing and shooter elements, which makes it even more enjoyable.

Grand Gangsters 3D will not take much storage space as its download size is only 22 MB. The game is appreciated for its good graphics and has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA under 100 MB on Google Play Store in 2021