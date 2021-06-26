5 best games like GTA San Andreas with iconic protagonists

One of the best titles in the GTA series is undoubtedly GTA San Andreas. The action-adventure, open-world game has exciting missions that players often have a tough time completing.

Carl Johnson, popularly known as CJ, is one of the best protagonists of the GTA franchise. Here are a few action-adventure titles like GTA San Andreas that feature iconic protagonists like CJ.

Best games with iconic protagonists like GTA San Andreas

These are five of the best games like GTA San Andreas that feature some of the most iconic protagonists of all time:

1) Sleeping Dogs

Wei Shen in Sleeping Dogs (Image via Pinterest)

Players will get to be a part of an exciting open-world filled with violence and drama. Like GTA San Andreas, players will be able to take part in side activities along with main story missions.

The undercover cop of this title, Wei Shen, is the playable character in this game. Wei is an expert when it comes to martial arts and players thoroughly enjoy him beating enemies to a pulp.

2) Max Payne

Max Payne in Max Payne (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Even if this title is not an open-world game, the story-based narrative will surely draw players in. Like GTA San Andreas, players will get to use firearms to defeat their enemies.

Max Payne is an all-time favorite character in the action-adventure world. His seriousness and self-introspection plays an important role in defining his personality.

3) Red Dead Redemption

John Marston in Red Dead Redemption (Image via GamingBolt; YouTube)

The backdrop and the game mechanics of this title and that of GTA San Andreas are very different, but they are both open-world action-adventure games. Both the titles are made by Rockstar Games.

Players can step into the shoes of John Marston and explore the picturesque western world the game has to offer. Players like this bounty hunter for his courage, swag, and old-world charm.

4) Mafia II

Vito Scaletta in Mafia II (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Like GTA San Andreas, this is an action-adventure title. Aside from solving missions, players can cruise around in sleek cars and take part in illegal races.

Vito Scaletta is the most liked protagonist of the Mafia series. Mafia II is the story of Vito’s hard-earned rise and pitiful fall in the criminal underworld of Empire Bay.

5) Watch Dogs 2

Marcus Holloway in Watch Dogs 2 (Image via DeviantArt)

This action-adventure title has a thrilling storyline that traces the lives of a notorious group of hackers. Like GTA San Andreas, it has an exciting open-world that players can explore.

The protagonist of Watch Dogs 2, Marcus Holloway, has great combat and parkour skills. Being a gifted hacker and a great detective, Markus is a computer nerd that fans love.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

