5 best games like GTA San Andreas for low-end PCs in 2021

GTA San Andreas is one of the best titles in the GTA franchise. It was the third installment in the 3D Era of the series.

If players are in search of games with low system requirements like GTA San Andreas, they can check out the list given below.

Also read: How to download GTA San Andreas on Android: Step-by-step guide

5 best games like GTA San Andreas with low system requirements

#1 Max Payne 1

Max Payne 1 (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Max Payne is a third-person shooter game that has any missions like GTA San Andreas. The game follows the titular Max Payne, a former NYPD detective who has been framed for murder.

Like GTA San Andreas, the game provides players with ample weapons needed to complete missions successfully.

Advertisement

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Game Debate)

OS: Win 95

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon MP

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB

System Memory: 128 MB RAM

Storage: 600 MB Hard drive space

DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card

Download the game from here.

#2 Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs (Image via Pinterest)

Sleeping Dogs combines classic elements from GTA San Andreas with intense martial arts action. The game also has a vast open-world that players can explore, just like GTA San Andreas.

Sleeping Dogs has some graphic depictions of violence and is not for the weak-hearted.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista Service Pack 2

Processor: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 15GB

Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI card, ATI Radeon 3870 or higher, Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher

DirectX®: 10

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

Download the game from here.

#3 Just Cause

Advertisement

Just Cause (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Like GTA San Andreas, Just Cause has a vast open world for players to explore. From forests to mountains, the in-game island covers an area of 250000 acres and can be traversed by land, sea or air.

Just Cause also has a good collection of vehicles like GTA San Andreas.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP. (Windows® 95/98/ME/NT not supported)

Pentium IV 1.4GHz (or AMD AthlonXP 1700+ processor or higher).

256MB System Memory.

3D Hardware Accelerator Card Required - 100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible with 128 MB and Shader model 2.0. (GF FX 5700 or ATI 9500)

100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card and latest drivers

4.0GB of uncompressed free disk space (plus 600MB for Windows® 2000/XP swap file)

100% Windows® 2000/XP compatible mouse, keyboard and latest drivers.

Download it from OS: Windows Vista Service Pack 2

Processor: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 15GB

Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI card, ATI Radeon 3870 or higher, Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher

DirectX®: 10

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

Download the game from here.

#4 Far Cry 2

Far Cry 2 (Image via Pinterest)

Advertisement

Far Cry 2 is an action-adventure game that is based in an African nation during a civil war. Like GTA San Andreas, this title has good graphics, smooth gameplay, and immersive sound effects.

Compared to the prequel, players have more liberty to explore the African landscapes in Far Cry 2.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Ubisoft)

Supported OS: Windows XP / Windows Vista (Only)

Processor: 3.2 GHz Pentium 4, 2.66 GHz Pentium D, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better (Pentium Intel Core 2 Duo Family, AMD 64 X2 5200+, AMD Phenom or better recommended)

RAM: 1 GB (2 GB recommended, 2 GB minimum for Windows Vista)

Video Card: 256 MB DirectX 10.0 / 9.0c-compliant video card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (512 MB recommended)

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c-compliant sound card (5.1 sound card recommended)

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c (included on disc), DirectX 10.0

DVD-ROM: 12x DVD-ROM

Hard Drive Space: 12 GB

Peripherals Supported: Windows-compliant mouse, keyboard, headset

Multiplayer: 128 kbps Broadband or LAN connection required (256 kbps connection or better needed to host)

Download the game from here.

#5 The Godfather II

The Godfather II (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

When it comes to action and drama, The Godfather II is quite like GTA San Andreas. The game revolves around powerful gangsters and has an action-packed storyline.

Advertisement

Players can enjoy the multiplayer mode of the title with a stable internet connection. In this mode, there can be a total of sixteen players, divided into two rival teams.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: P4 2.8GHz or faster

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz or faster

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Shader Model 3.0, DirectX 9.0c compatible video card NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI X1600 Pro or better (HD2400 is below minimum system requirements)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 9GB of free space

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: What makes Las Venturas one of the most memorable parts of GTA San Andreas?