GTA San Andreas is one of the most memorable games from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. The game was released back in 2004 and was a commercial hit.

Rockstar Games ported several titles from the series for the Android platform so that players can enjoy the iconic games on the go. GTA San Andreas was ported for the platform back in December 2013.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download GTA San Andreas on Android.

How to download GTA San Andreas on Android: Step-by-step guide

It is essential to note that players must not engage in any form of piracy and should never download GTA San Andreas from illegitimate sources. They can instead purchase the game from Google Play Store at a reasonable rate.

Downloading GTA San Andreas from illegitimate sources always carries a security risk since these files could also be a virus disguised as the game itself. Hence, players should stay away from the pirated version of the game.

Follow the steps given below to download and play GTA San Andreas on your Android device.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Click on the most relevant result. You can also click this link to visit the game’s page on the store.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button and make the payment with your desired option.

Step 3: After successful payment, click on the 'Install' button. Wait for the game to download and install.

After the installation is complete, you can relive your memories by roaming on the streets of Los Santos.

