GTA San Andreas is one of the most celebrated and memorable titles from the renowned Grand Theft Auto franchise. Many players have fond memories of this game, as they distinctly remember playing this game with a book or paper beside them, which had all the cheat codes written on it.
GTA San Andreas features tons of cheat codes, which makes it quite exciting and enjoyable in the vast open, free-roam world, where they can be used to create chaos and havoc. These codes can be used to obtain unlimited health, ammunition, spawn vehicles, acquire weapons, and more.
Also read: Three best free games like GTA San Andreas for PC
GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes: PDF download link
Many of the players look for the PDF of the cheat codes so that they can use them conveniently, and do not have to waste their efforts in writing them down.
Download link of the PDF: Click here
Players can type these codes generally while in the game, or the pause menu.
GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes
Here are some of the cheat codes:
ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack
IWPRTON – To get a Rhino
AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute
OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Banger
JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher
VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer
OHDUDE – To spawn Hunter
FOURWHEELFUN – To spawn Quad
FLYINGTOSTUNT – To spawn Stunt Plane
HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car
BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health
CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen
LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1
PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2
UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3
STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling
FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading
TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2
TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level
BTCDBCB - Fat Body
BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body
KVGYZQK - Skinny Body
AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level
BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level
WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect
VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina
PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats
NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats
SPEEDITUP - Fast Motion
SLOWITDOWN - Slow Motion
GOODBYECRUELWORLD - Suicide
KANGAROO - Mega Jump
CPKTNWT - Blow Up All Cars
WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible car
CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars
SPEEDFREAK - All Cars Have Nitro
PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather
ALNSFMZO - Overcast Weather
AUIFRVQS - Rainy Weather
CFVFGMJ - Foggy Weather
NIGHTPROWLER - Always Midnight
SCOTTISHSUMMER - Thunderstorm
CWJXUOC - Sandstorm
(Source: Eurogamer.net)
Also read: GTA San Andreas: Five cool mods that change the game experiencePublished 06 Oct 2020, 16:36 IST