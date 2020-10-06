GTA San Andreas is one of the most celebrated and memorable titles from the renowned Grand Theft Auto franchise. Many players have fond memories of this game, as they distinctly remember playing this game with a book or paper beside them, which had all the cheat codes written on it.

GTA San Andreas features tons of cheat codes, which makes it quite exciting and enjoyable in the vast open, free-roam world, where they can be used to create chaos and havoc. These codes can be used to obtain unlimited health, ammunition, spawn vehicles, acquire weapons, and more.

GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes: PDF download link

Many of the players look for the PDF of the cheat codes so that they can use them conveniently, and do not have to waste their efforts in writing them down.

Download link of the PDF: Click here

Players can type these codes generally while in the game, or the pause menu.

GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes

Here are some of the cheat codes:

ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack

IWPRTON – To get a Rhino

AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute

OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Banger

JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher

VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer

OHDUDE – To spawn Hunter

FOURWHEELFUN – To spawn Quad

FLYINGTOSTUNT – To spawn Stunt Plane

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health

CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level

BTCDBCB - Fat Body

BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body

KVGYZQK - Skinny Body

AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level

BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level

WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect

VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina

PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats

NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats

SPEEDITUP - Fast Motion

SLOWITDOWN - Slow Motion

GOODBYECRUELWORLD - Suicide

KANGAROO - Mega Jump

CPKTNWT - Blow Up All Cars

WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible car

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars

SPEEDFREAK - All Cars Have Nitro

PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather

ALNSFMZO - Overcast Weather

AUIFRVQS - Rainy Weather

CFVFGMJ - Foggy Weather

NIGHTPROWLER - Always Midnight

SCOTTISHSUMMER - Thunderstorm

CWJXUOC - Sandstorm

