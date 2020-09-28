3 best free games like GTA San Andreas for PC

GTA San Andreas is a legendary game that turned the Grand Theft Auto franchise into a household name. Almost every young gamer in the early 2000s was busy devoting hours on end to the epic story of CJ and his adventures in Los Santos. Even now, this title is the best form of nostalgia for those who want to relive classic GTA offerings.

But if you don’t have the money to shell out and buy GTA San Andreas, then there are plenty of free titles that you can try playing instead!

In this article, we look at three similar PC offerings that you can play when you miss the genius of GTA San Andreas.

Three best similar and free games like GTA San Andreas to play on PCs

1) Grand Theft Auto

Image credits: iPhantom3D, YT

The GTA franchise was kickstarted by the original title, Grand Theft Auto, unleashing a whole generation of PC games that we have come to love. Grand Theft Auto is available to play for free on Steam, and is a lot like GTA San Andreas. This is not a surprise, since it is a predecessor to the latter, and thus, shares lots of gameplay elements.

The first GTA has a quirky top-down style of graphics but features an open-world map that can be endlessly explored using the tons of vehicles on the road. This game follows the same pattern of gameplay — complete missions to earn respect and money while avoiding the cops as well as not getting wasted!

Download the game here.

2) MadOut2 Big City Online

Image credits: Steam

MadOut2 often gets dubbed as the Russian version of GTA San Andreas, and no wonder, since the two games share a ton of gameplay elements! Starting from the open world, immersive map to the tons of vehicles that you can pick up right off the street, MadOut2 is an excellent alternative to GTA San Andreas, one that’s also absolutely free!

This title also features an action-packed story that ties together the various story missions that you must complete. Cops will chase you as you commit acts of crime, and the mafia won’t let you be as you rise to the top of the criminal world. Guaranteeing great gameplay, MadOut2 is worth checking out for every GTA fan!

Download the game here.

3) APB Reloaded

Image credits: Steam

APB Reloaded might not be the same as GTA San Andreas, but does up end up having tons of features that resemble the latter's gameplay. This game is a multiplayer one, in which players can either play as law-enforcing forces, or criminals and outlaws who love mischief and mayhem.

This title has a massive map that can be traversed using various vehicles as you fight your enemies. There is no shortage of badass weapons to use during combat and several missions to undertake. Lastly, this game also allows for character customisation, which could be very similar to GTA San Andreas.

Download the game here.