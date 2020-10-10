Genshin Impact is an action-adventure game developed by miHoYo. The game was released on 28th September, and has, in a short time, gained widespread popularity. Players take the role of a traveller, who has to complete various quests in order to find his/her long lost sibling.

Genshin Impact is currently available on Windows, PS4, iOS and Android. Due to the sheer popularity of the game over recent weeks, gamers have taken to the internet to find other similar anime RPGs. In this article, we look at five games similar to Genshin Impact.

The Top 3 Games like Genshin Impact

Honkai Impact 3rd

In spite of the huge early success, Genshin Impact is hardly the first Action-adventure RPG that miHoYo has developed. Honkai Impact 3rd has an elaborate multiplayer mode where upto three players (Valkyries) can team up for real time combat against other enemies. The single-story mode features an open-world consisting of short stages and side ‘chronicles’ where players can explore the back stories of various Valkyries.

Image Credits: miHoYo

Honkai Impact 3rd is currently available on Android, iOS and Windows. The game's general feel and overall graphics do resemble that of Genshin Impact quite closely. Further, both the games share the concept of a multi-universe too.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Genshin Impact is said to have a resemblance to Breath Of the Wild. The game has received widespread critical acclaim, and was developed and published by Nintendo. Of course, there are various differences with respect to the actual gameplay though.

Image Credits: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has an unstructured world with a non-linear storyline, and is widely considered to be one of the best video games of all time. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

CrossCode

CrossCode is another Action-adventure RPG developed by Radical Fish Games and published by Deck13. The game was under development since 2012, and saw its Windows, Mac and Linux release in September 2018. CrossCode is a retro-inspired 2D game with fast elements of science fiction.

Image Credits: Deck13

The storyline is quite similar to Genshin Impact, with both games featuring various Anime elements. The game follows the character Shizuka Sakai, who attempts to rescue her brother from a distant future dominated by AI. After initial success, the game’s PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch launch came on July 9th, 2020.