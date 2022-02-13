When is the 2.5 update coming out in Genshin Impact?

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update is right around the corner and the upcoming content will be up for pre-installation soon. Players are quite excited about unlocking Yae Miko and playing the new story quests for her and Raiden Shogun.

The highly-anticipated update will be released on February 16, 2022. However, the release time will vary depending on the region.

Here's when players worldwide can expect the Genshin Impact version 2.5 to be available in their region.

Genshin Impact version 2.5 release date and time

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will be released on February 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

For other prominent regions of the world, the time conversions are as follows:

India: 8:30 AM on February 16, 2022

New York: 10:00 PM on February 15, 2022

London: 3:00 AM on February 16, 2022

Phillipines: 11:00 AM on February 16, 2022

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM on February 15, 2022

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM on February 15, 2022

GMT: 3:00 AM on February 16, 2022

Australian Central Time: 3:30 PM on February 16, 2022

It is worth noting that the servers will go down four to five hours prior to the aforementioned release times. This is why players need to plan their in-game routine related to Domains, Resin, and Weekly Bosses accordingly.

The pre-installation feature for patch 2.5 will be available from February 14, 2022 at 11:00 (UTC+8) and it will allow players to begin downloading some of the upcoming resources sooner.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/64…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/64…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Uuw3p18TA1

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.5?

Based on leaks, many players were assuming that the 2.5 update won't be too important as it will only introduce a new five-star character (Yae Miko). However, the 2.5 Special Program surprised the community with a ton of announcements.

Three new events are coming to miHoYo's action RPG in version 2.5, which includes an unique exploration-based event for Enkanomiya. Another event called Divine Ingenuity will allow players to create their own domains and publish them for others to try.

Raiden Shogun will also arrive as a terrifying boss that has anti-shield and time-stopping abilities. Shadowy Husks will be a new enemy type in the Spiral Abyss, and they are a nightmare for shield characters as well.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Shadowy Husk: New type of enemy with three variations (Standard Bearer, Line Breaker, and Defender), to be added to Spiral Abyss and Hyakunin Ikki.



When their attacks land on a shield, these enemies will generate shield or heal nearby Shadowy Husks. Shadowy Husk: New type of enemy with three variations (Standard Bearer, Line Breaker, and Defender), to be added to Spiral Abyss and Hyakunin Ikki.When their attacks land on a shield, these enemies will generate shield or heal nearby Shadowy Husks.

All in all, patch 2.5 seems exciting, and players only have a few days to unlock Ganyu or Zhongli through their rerun banners.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee