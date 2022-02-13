Genshin Impact introduced Spiral Abyss to challenge players into testing their character builds and party setup against difficult enemies. Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss is especially is known to be the hardest out of all floors and cannot be cleared with maximum stars unless players have invested quite some time in their characters.

A lot of factors come into play when clearing the Spiral Abyss with maximum stars. Here are five tips for players to obtain the maximum number of stars possible on Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss.

5 tips to obtain maximum stars in Spiral Abyss Floor 12 on Genshin Impact

5) Leyline Disorder

Floor 12 Leyline Disorder (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every Spiral Abyss floor has a leyline disorder which acts as buffs for either the characters or enemies. According to the floor’s disorder, players should focus on their team building.

The current disorder for Floor 12 makes certain opponents possess the Honed Spirit effect, which grants them 10% Physical and all elemental resistances.

For Floor 12, players need to add characters that deal most of their damage through normal attacks so as to shred enemies' physical and elemental resistance.

4) Stamina

One of the best and cheapest investments that helps players in clearing the Spiral Abyss is maxing out the stamina bar. Dodging enemy attacks efficiently isn't easy to achieve even for the most experienced players and running out of stamina makes players become easy targets to enemy attacks.

Players can max out their stamina bar by collecting all the anemoculus and geoculus which may take them some time to do but the payoff is far too good to be ignored. Not only can one stay agile for a longer duration but also get a better chance to survive enemy attacks in Spiral Abyss.

3) Dedicated Healers

Dedicated Healers (Image via genshin Impact)

The ability to dodge heavily determines how far players can advance in Spiral Abyss but one can always make a mistake somewhere. In such cases, having a healer in a Spiral Abyss team can be life-saving for the players.

With floor 12 filled with opponents that deal lots of damage per attack, investing in at least one or two healers will give players a better advantage in clearing everything. Good healing characters to have on one's teams are Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, Diona, Jean and Kokomi.

2) Breaking Shields

Breaking shields (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to have a diverse team because a lot of enemies they'll be facing will have a shield on them. Players will notice a smaller, different color bar appear below the enemy’s actual health bar which shows they have a shield.

This is why it's extremely important to bring characters who can break these shields so that the damage dealer can finish them off. There are currently five types of shields players can break and luckily, the game gives plenty of free characters to achieve this.

Breaking shields (Image via Genshin Impact)

1) Know the enemy

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate

#GenshinImpact For reference: Here is the list of enemies in the floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, version 2.4 For reference: Here is the list of enemies in the floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, version 2.4#GenshinImpact https://t.co/TOYk1HfCyq

The first thing players need to do is to understand that each floor of the spiral abyss works like a puzzle and in order to solve it, they will need to use various different characters even if they haven't been upgraded at all.

Before players can attempt to do any floor, especially floor 12, they should always click on the chamber and check for the monsters. A lot of the monsters have weaknesses which can be abused by using a character with the right element and this also helps in building the rights teams for each half of the chambers.

