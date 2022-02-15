Genshin Impact developer miHoYo introduces HoYoverse, a new brand for existing and upcoming projects

Genshin Impact creators miHoYo have done a thought-provoking act of launching their new brand, HoYoverse - introducing a new brand with a focus on global expansion.

According to Haoyu Cai, co-founder, and CEO of HoYoverse, this new brand will bring new “virtual world” experiences by integrating games, anime, and various entertainment services.

HoYoverse includes all its existing products such as Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and Honkai Impact 3rd. The following article explains everything to know about HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo introduces HoYoverse

HoYoverse, miHoYo’s new brand for its existing and upcoming projects (Image via HoYoverse)

The creators of Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, miHoYo published a blog today, announcing the launch of their new brand, HoYoverse. Apart from its successful game titles, HoYoverse will also include existing products such as virtual character Lumi, the N0va Desktop App, anime, manga, light novels, and music, among others.

The blog was a buzzword-laden explanation of Hoyoverse, its mission, and its global expansion. Haoyu Cai, co-founder and CEO of HoYoverse stated:

“Our mission in establishing HoYoverse is to create a vast and content-driven virtual world that integrates games, anime, and other diverse types of entertainment, which will provide players with a high level of freedom and immersion.”

He further elaborated:

"We will continue to focus on long-term operation strategies, consistent technical research, and innovation in a variety of fields, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and pipeline construction, to ensure that sufficient content is created to meet the expectations of players worldwide for a virtual world experience."

According to the blog, HoYoverse will be more than just a shift in the brand name. The new brand will undeniably help MiHoYo increase its standing on the current market.

There is a significant change in all of their social media handles and websites where the miHoYo logo has been replaced by the new HoYoverse logo. The Official Genshin Impact YouTube channel has already reuploaded their version 2.5 trailer of Genshin Impact with the HoYoverse brand logo at the start of the trailer.

This shows their commitment to worldwide expansion as HoYoverse has begun hiring teams and employees globally for their overseas studios.

In light of this development, the statement reads:

“HoYoverse will expand its content production, technology research, and publishing duties through operations in offices in Montreal, Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul. With global talent and employees located around the world, HoYoverse will continue to research and develop cutting-edge technologies to enhance its capacities and capabilities to provide high-quality content that enhances and optimizes the player experience.”

HoYoverse, miHoYo’s new brand for its existing and upcoming projects (Image via EpicGames)

Genshin Impact has also officially changed its publisher from miHoYo to COGNOSHPERE, a company owned by miHoYo but registered in Singapore. However, there is no official statement about this change.

