Official Genshin Impact wallpapers: How to use N0va Desktop on PC and mobile

PC and mobile players can now download official Genshin Impact wallpapers thanks to N0va Desktop.

It's worth noting that this free offer is for PC and Android users. The official website also specifies that it's intended for Windows 7+. Either way, it's a good method for players to get official Genshin Impact wallpapers.

It includes both static and live wallpapers, and there is a good selection of options to choose from, thanks to N0va Desktop. It launched on November 4, 2021, so some Genshin Impact players might not even be aware of it.

This app and program are made by miHoYo.

How to use N0va Desktop on PC and mobile for official Genshin Impact wallpapers

Genshin Impact players can click on the download link in the above Tweet to be brought to N0va Desktop's website. Upon doing so, they will see three download links that state:

Google Play

Windows

Android

Pick the appropriate platform to download and install it. Players will need to accept the privacy notices and other minor stuff to finish installing it. There is an option to let it start when the computer boots, but that's up to the player to decide.

They will need to run the program after installing it. It's known as N0va Desktop on PC. On Android, the initial download is 135 MB.

Finding the official Genshin Impact wallpapers on Desktop

Go to "Featured" to find the Genshin Impact-related information (Image via miHoYo)

Upon booting it on PC, players will see the screen. It features a character known as Lumi, but Travelers might want the Genshin Impact wallpapers instead. On the N0va Desktop program, players will find some under "Featured."

There will be several tags near "Live" and "Static." One of those tags is "Genshin Impact," so select it to see the relevant content. Find the desired image and click on it.

Afterward, there should be a download button near the bottom right of the program (near 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440). Once the player downloads it, they can select it to have it displayed on their background.

It's noticeably more straightforward to use than the Android version, as there are fewer hoops to jump through on PC.

Getting official Genshin Impact wallpaper on Android

Click on "Lumi" to see more wallpaper options (Image via miHoYo)

On Android, players must set the initial wallpaper with Lumi to proceed. Afterward, click on the bottom left where it says "Lumi" alongside three lines. Swap to the "Featured" channel that has Ganyu to find the official Genshin Impact wallpapers.

After doing that, they should click on the "Featured" text that now appears. Android players should see some tags near the top, saying:

All

Tears of Themis

Honkai Impact 3rd

Swipe right on these tags to see Genshin Impact. Click on the "Genshin Impact" tag to get the desired wallpapers.

Note: Swiping right on the pictures takes the player from the "Live" images to the "Static" ones. One must swipe right on the tags to find only the Genshin Impact-related content. Select the Genshin Impact tag.

An example of a player successfully equipping a Genshin Impact wallpaper (Image via miHoYo)

After the Travelers find the wallpaper they want and download it, the players must hit "Select to keep it."

Some live wallpapers include:

Zhongli

Kokomi

Gorou

Kazuha

Hu Tao

Klee

Eula

Ganyu

Venti

The static wallpapers include various old official versions of the artwork, such as the Genshin Impact 2.1 splash screen.

Keep in mind that the mobile version is a little buggy when it comes to selecting the right image.

Edited by R. Elahi

