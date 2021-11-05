Genshin Impact “Fish Grilling” special event guide: All recipes revealed

Genshin Impact players can cook 16 recipes for free Primogems and other minor loot in this fish grilling special event.

To access this event, players can open up the pause menu and select "Special Event." They will automatically be transferred to a URL associated with this event. The main goal of this event is to cook fish, and there are several ways to do it.

The three fish types are:

Bitter Pufferfish

Medaka

Golden Bass

There are three types of seasoning:

Mild

Just Right

Heavy

The cooking levels are:

Raw

Rare

Well Done

Overcooked

Cooked Too Long

Getting every recipe will give players 10 Crystal Cores.

All recipes for the "Fish Grilling" special event in Genshin Impact

The splash screen for this event (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are 16 recipes in total for players to find in this Genshin Impact web event. Down below is a video for every recipe and some quick instructions for those who prefer reading.

Fresh and Juicy Grilled Fish

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish : Any

: Any Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Half cook it, so it looks rare

Grilled Fish With Mild Seasoning

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Any

Any Seasoning: Mild

Mild How to cook: Cook it rare on both sides

Explosive and Overloaded Grilled Fish

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Golden Bass

Golden Bass Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides

Wild Style Grilled Bitter Pufferfish

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Bitter Pufferfish

Bitter Pufferfish Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides

Perfectly Grilled Golden Bass

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Golden Bass

Golden Bass Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides

Exquisite Medaka Dish

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Medaka

Medaka Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides

Amazing Grilled Fish That Impressed Paimon

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Golden Bass

Golden Bass Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it well done on one side until black clouds show up

Ordinary Grilled Fish

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Golden Bass

Golden Bass Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides

Sashimi?

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Any

Any Seasoning: None

None How to cook: Raw

Sashimi With Extra Thick Sauce

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Any

Any Seasoning: Heavy

Heavy How to cook: Raw

Grilled Fish with Strong Seasoning

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Bitter Pufferfish

Bitter Pufferfish Seasoning: Heavy

Heavy How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides

Charred Grilled Fish

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Golden Bass

Golden Bass Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook one side well done, and cook the other to be overcooked

Grilled Black Snakehead

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Golden Bass

Golden Bass Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it to be overcooked

Grilled Fish That Broke Through the Dimensions

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Golden Bass

Golden Bass Seasoning: None

None How to cook: Cook it too long until a hole appears in the fish

Number One Grilled FIsh in Teyvat

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

Fish: Medaka

Medaka Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook one side rare, and the other side well done

Grilled Fish Beyond Space and Time

To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fish: Medaka

Medaka Seasoning: Just Right

Just Right How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides until some sparkles pop-out

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy Genshin Impact web events? Yes No 0 votes so far