Genshin Impact “Fish Grilling” special event guide: All recipes revealed

Genshin Impact players can cook 16 recipes for free Primogems and other minor loot in this fish grilling special event.
To access this event, players can open up the pause menu and select "Special Event." They will automatically be transferred to a URL associated with this event. The main goal of this event is to cook fish, and there are several ways to do it.
The three fish types are:
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Medaka
- Golden Bass
There are three types of seasoning:
- Mild
- Just Right
- Heavy
The cooking levels are:
- Raw
- Rare
- Well Done
- Overcooked
- Cooked Too Long
Getting every recipe will give players 10 Crystal Cores.
All recipes for the "Fish Grilling" special event in Genshin Impact
There are 16 recipes in total for players to find in this Genshin Impact web event. Down below is a video for every recipe and some quick instructions for those who prefer reading.
Fresh and Juicy Grilled Fish
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Any
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Half cook it, so it looks rare
Grilled Fish With Mild Seasoning
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Any
- Seasoning: Mild
- How to cook: Cook it rare on both sides
Explosive and Overloaded Grilled Fish
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Golden Bass
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides
Wild Style Grilled Bitter Pufferfish
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Bitter Pufferfish
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides
Perfectly Grilled Golden Bass
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Golden Bass
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides
Exquisite Medaka Dish
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Medaka
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides
Amazing Grilled Fish That Impressed Paimon
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Golden Bass
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it well done on one side until black clouds show up
Ordinary Grilled Fish
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Golden Bass
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides
Sashimi?
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Any
- Seasoning: None
- How to cook: Raw
Sashimi With Extra Thick Sauce
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Any
- Seasoning: Heavy
- How to cook: Raw
Grilled Fish with Strong Seasoning
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Bitter Pufferfish
- Seasoning: Heavy
- How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides
Charred Grilled Fish
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Golden Bass
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook one side well done, and cook the other to be overcooked
Grilled Black Snakehead
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Golden Bass
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it to be overcooked
Grilled Fish That Broke Through the Dimensions
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Golden Bass
- Seasoning: None
- How to cook: Cook it too long until a hole appears in the fish
Number One Grilled FIsh in Teyvat
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Medaka
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook one side rare, and the other side well done
Grilled Fish Beyond Space and Time
To create this recipe in Genshin Impact, use:
- Fish: Medaka
- Seasoning: Just Right
- How to cook: Cook it well done on both sides until some sparkles pop-out
