Genshin Impact Yummy! Barbecue Under The Stars event recipes for grilled fish

Genshin Impact recently introduced a web event called 'Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars' in which players need to grill some fish with Paimon.

The new web event is a great way for players to earn Primogems, Crystal Core, and other exciting rewards. They can access it from the 'Special Event' section in Paimon's menu.

Here are all the recipes that Genshin Impact players must learn to get the rewards.

All Genshin Impact Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars fish recipes

Players must note that there are five grill levels in the new event:

Raw

Rare

Well Done

Overcooked

Cooked Too Long

These levels are based on the amount of time for which players grill a fish.

Grill levels in the Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars event in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Secondly, there are three seasoning options:

Just Right

Little

Heavy

Lastly, there are three types of fish available:

Medaka

Bitter Pufferfish

Golden Bass

Based on these cooking elements, players can get the following recipes for grilled fish in the Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars event:

Fresh and Juicy Grilled Fish

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on one side and Rare on the other

Exquisite Medaka Dish

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides

Perfectly Grilled Golden Bass

Fish : Golden Bass

: Golden Bass Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides

Charred Grill

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Overcooked on one side, and well-done on the other

Wild Style Grilled Bitter Pufferfish

Fish : Bitter Pufferfish

: Bitter Pufferfish Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides

Grilled Fish with Mild Seasoning

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Little

: Little Cook: Well done on both sides

Grilled Fish with Strong Seasoning

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Heavy

: Heavy Cook: Well done on both sides

Ordinary Grilled Fish

Fish : Bitter Pufferfish

: Bitter Pufferfish Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides

Sashimi

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Raw

Sashimi with Extra Thick Sauce

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Heavy

: Heavy Cook: Raw

Grilled Bake Snakehead

Fish : Bitter Pufferfish

: Bitter Pufferfish Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Overcooked on both sides

Hidden recipes in the Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars event in Genshin Impact

Interestingly, there are five hidden recipes in the new Genshin Impact web event. Players can unlock them after flipping the fish three times when they get the sparkle effect.

The golden sparkle effect can be seen when the fish is cooked 'well-done.'

The five hidden recipes are:

Grilled Fish That Broke Through the Dimensions

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Heavy

: Heavy Cook: Cooked Too Long

Explosive and Overloaded Grilled Fish

Fish : Bitter Pufferfish

: Bitter Pufferfish Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides, and flip the fish 3-5 five times when the gold sparkle effect appears

Grilled Fish Beyond Space and Time

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides. Stop grilling when one sparkle on each side will occur.

Number One Grilled Fish in Teyvat

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides. Flip it when white smoke appears and stop grilling after one sparkle on each side.

Amazing Grilled Fish That Impressed Paimon

Fish : Medaka

: Medaka Seasoning : Just Right

: Just Right Cook: Well done on both sides. Stop grilling immediately after the black smoke appears.

The hidden recipes in the event are important to earn Primogems, the most important currency in Genshin Impact.

As of now, the 2.2 update of Genshin Impact has brought back Hu Tao and introduced Thoma. In the upcoming 2.3 update, players can expect three Geo characters, Albedo, Gorou, and Arataki Itto.

