Genshin Impact Yummy! Barbecue Under The Stars event recipes for grilled fish

Genshin Impact Yummy! Barbecue event guide (Image via miHoYo)
Modified Nov 04, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Genshin Impact recently introduced a web event called 'Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars' in which players need to grill some fish with Paimon.

The new web event is a great way for players to earn Primogems, Crystal Core, and other exciting rewards. They can access it from the 'Special Event' section in Paimon's menu.

Web Event "Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars" Now Online: Grill fish with Shiki Taishou to earn Primogems and other rewardsClick to Take Part in Event >>> mhy.link/78aVLBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/aHy5P5Nv7d

Here are all the recipes that Genshin Impact players must learn to get the rewards.

All Genshin Impact Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars fish recipes

Players must note that there are five grill levels in the new event:

  • Raw
  • Rare
  • Well Done
  • Overcooked
  • Cooked Too Long

These levels are based on the amount of time for which players grill a fish.

Grill levels in the Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars event in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)
Grill levels in the Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars event in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Secondly, there are three seasoning options:

  • Just Right
  • Little
  • Heavy

Lastly, there are three types of fish available:

  • Medaka
  • Bitter Pufferfish
  • Golden Bass

Based on these cooking elements, players can get the following recipes for grilled fish in the Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars event:

Fresh and Juicy Grilled Fish

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on one side and Rare on the other

Exquisite Medaka Dish

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides

Perfectly Grilled Golden Bass

  • Fish: Golden Bass
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides

Charred Grill

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Overcooked on one side, and well-done on the other

Wild Style Grilled Bitter Pufferfish

  • Fish: Bitter Pufferfish
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides

Grilled Fish with Mild Seasoning

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Little
  • Cook: Well done on both sides

Grilled Fish with Strong Seasoning

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Heavy
  • Cook: Well done on both sides

Ordinary Grilled Fish

  • Fish: Bitter Pufferfish
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides

Sashimi

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Raw

Sashimi with Extra Thick Sauce

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Heavy
  • Cook: Raw

Grilled Bake Snakehead

  • Fish: Bitter Pufferfish
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Overcooked on both sides

Hidden recipes in the Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars event in Genshin Impact

Interestingly, there are five hidden recipes in the new Genshin Impact web event. Players can unlock them after flipping the fish three times when they get the sparkle effect.

The golden sparkle effect can be seen when the fish is cooked 'well-done.'

The five hidden recipes are:

Grilled Fish That Broke Through the Dimensions

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Heavy
  • Cook: Cooked Too Long

Explosive and Overloaded Grilled Fish

  • Fish: Bitter Pufferfish
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides, and flip the fish 3-5 five times when the gold sparkle effect appears

Grilled Fish Beyond Space and Time

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides. Stop grilling when one sparkle on each side will occur.

Number One Grilled Fish in Teyvat

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides. Flip it when white smoke appears and stop grilling after one sparkle on each side.

Amazing Grilled Fish That Impressed Paimon

  • Fish: Medaka
  • Seasoning: Just Right
  • Cook: Well done on both sides. Stop grilling immediately after the black smoke appears.

The hidden recipes in the event are important to earn Primogems, the most important currency in Genshin Impact.

As of now, the 2.2 update of Genshin Impact has brought back Hu Tao and introduced Thoma. In the upcoming 2.3 update, players can expect three Geo characters, Albedo, Gorou, and Arataki Itto.

