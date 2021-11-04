Genshin Impact 2.3 banners with character release dates

The Genshin Impact 2.3 characters for players to know are Albedo, Itto, and Gorou.

Albedo is a 5-star Geo Sword user who was last available on December 23, 2020. He has had no reruns since then, but Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks suggest that he will be on the first banner of the new update.

Itto is a brand new 5-star Geo Claymore user. His banner includes another new playable character (Gorou), and it's scheduled to be the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.3.

The release dates to keep in mind are:

Albedo rerun: November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021 Itto & Gorou: December 14, 2021

Who are the Genshin Impact 2.3 characters and when is the release date for their banners?

Genshin Impact 2.3 is also going to have an event that features Albedo. One of the rewards is Cinnabar Spindle, which is a 4-star Sword that synergizes with his kit. It increases the user's Elemental Skill DMG by a percentage of their DEF for 0.1 seconds with a 1.5-second cooldown.

Its secondary stat is DEF%, which works wonderfully with Albedo's default kit. Some leakers have stated that he is getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.3, which would be nearly a year after his last appearance.

Based on current banner schedules, Albedo's rerun should occur on November 23, 2021. It should last until December 14, 2021.

Itto & Gorou's release dates

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang



Fast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.



#GenshinImpact Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins. Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YotIulzlYp

Itto and Gorou are brand new playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.3. As they are brand new, some Travelers might wish to know what they're capable of doing in-game.

Their release date is December 14, 2021; their banner should end on January 4, 2021.

Here is a small summary of Itto's abilities in Genshin Impact 2.3:

Elemental Skill taunts nearby foes and inherits HP based on Itto's Max HP.

It getting hit gives Itto Superlative Strength stacks. Likewise, it hitting an enemy gives a stack.

Superlative Strength stacks are used to make his Charged Attacks more potent.

Elemental Burst is essentially a self-steroid where his DEF makes his attacks more powerful. He also attacks faster and gains some RES.

Gorou's official art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou is a 4-star Geo Bow user. Here is a brief snippet of his abilities in Genshin Impact 2.3:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Elemental Skill provides buffs based on the number of Geo users in the party in a single location.

1 Geo user = DEF bonus

2 Geo users = Resistance to interruption

3 Geo users = Geo DMG bonus

Elemental Burst provides the same buffs as the Elemental Skill, except as an aura that follows the active character.

It also acts as a magnet to nearby elemental shards.

Edited by R. Elahi