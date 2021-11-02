Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto's constellation and signature weapon buffed once again

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed new buffs coming to Arataki Itto's constellations and his powerful signature weapon. Itto has received some buffs and adjustments in the past, and it seems the trend is continuing with these changes.

Itto is still being tested during the game's internal stages and fans will likely see even more changes down the line before his release later this year.

Arataki Itto is proving to be one of the game's strongest Geo characters ever, and players who plan on summoning for him will definitely want to know about these buffs.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New buffs coming for Itto and the Redhorn Stonethresher

Thanks to leaks from the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta, players now know about these changes and buffs to Arataki Itto's constellations. Itto will be receiving some pretty significant buffs, while gaining a single nerf to his Constellation 2.

Fans who have been saving up tons of Primogems will likely want to know about these new changes as they may affect their plans for summoning Itto when he releases in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Here's what has changed so far:

Constellation 2: Gather 'Round, It's a Brawl! - After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, Itto's burst will be reduced by 1.5 seconds and he will gain six energy for each ally that uses the Geo element. This effect can reduce a maximum of four seconds and he can gain 18 Energy. Constellation 4: Jailhouse Bread and Butter - After Itto's Raging Oni King state ends, his nearby party members gain 20 percent Defense and 20 percent Attack for ten seconds. Constellation 6: Arataki Itto, Present! - Arataki Itto's Charged Attacks will deal 70 percent increased Critical Damage and will have a 50 percent chance to not consume a stack of his Superlative Superstrength.

Redhorn Stonethresher buffed

Itto's signature weapon, the Redhorn Stonethresher, also received a massive buff, bringing its Defense boosting passive to even greater heights. While this weapon has a low base ATK stat, its Crit DMG stat is insane with an 88.2% boost at level 90.

This weapon truly shines in the hands of Arataki Itto and Noelle due to its passive ability, Gokadaiou Otogabanashi. This effect now grants a 28% Defense boost at Refinement one, and a 40% increase to Normal and Charged Attack damage based on Defense.

This provides a huge jump for both Noelle and Itto as they utilize their Defense to boost their attacks significantly. Genshin Impact doesn't have many weapons that provide such big boosts to Defense, making this claymore a great choice.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks continue to reveal new changes to Arataki Itto that make him even more powerful, and fans will definitely want to give him a chance when he releases later this year.

Edited by R. Elahi