Is there a release date for Itto in Genshin Impact? Banner order leaks explained

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed some upcoming release dates for future characters like Arataki Itto. Players looking forward to summoning for this powerful Oni will want to know the date in advance.

Thanks to these leaks, the banner order for both banners coming in Genshin Impact 2.3 has been revealed, giving fans the ability to prepare their Primogems accordingly.

Those who have been waiting for Arataki Itto ever since he was originally unveiled won't have to wait much longer for a chance to summon him according to these dates.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Arataki Itto release date and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed the release dates for the upcoming banners, and players won't have to wait much longer for the release of characters like Arataki Itto and Gorou.

These two new Geo characters synergize incredibly well together and can put out some insane damage when paired in a team. Their banner will arrive on December 24, according to current leaks. Fans will be able to begin summoning for them during the latter half of the 2.3 update.

Itto has become one of the game's most popular characters even before his release, and with new leaks, his popularity has only grown. He will be one of the strongest Geo characters in the game when he releases, and players looking for a powerful Geo main DPS character will definitely want to give him a try.

Itto wields a Claymore and can dish out tons of damage, making him a great choice to pick up during the 2.3 update.

Who is arriving before Arataki Itto

Albedo, Mondstadt's premier alchemist, will appear before Itto's banner on November 24, giving players a chance to summon another amazing Geo Support. Albedo can do tons of damage simply by utilizing his Elemental Skill, and fans can rely on his focus on the Defense stat to build him easily.

Albedo will also pair pretty well with Arataki Itto as an additional damage source, and fans may want to pick him up when his banner appears in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to unveil new release dates and fans will definitely want to keep track of them as new information releases.

Edited by R. Elahi