Genshin Impact 2.3 release date, Itto banner, new hangout quests, and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 is right around the corner, and there is plenty to discuss, ranging from Itto to the new hangout quests.

Its release date is November 23 or 24 (depending on a player's region). However, Itto's banner won't occur on that date, as that's when Albedo will have his first rerun. Instead, it will happen on December 14 or 15, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.3 isn't all about Itto, however. There are new hangout quests for the players complete. They will feature Beidou and Gorou. Aside from that, there are new artifacts, weapons, and even a whole event.

Everything to know about Genshin Impact 2.3

Itto will be in Genshin Impact 2.3, meaning that there is also a new namecard (Image via Genshin Impact)

For American players, Genshin Impact 2.3's release date is November 23, 2021. The same date will feature an Albedo rerun, but the 4-star characters are currently unknown. Here is a quick summary of the banner dates for American players:

Albedo rerun: November 23, 2021 - December 14, 2021

November 23, 2021 - December 14, 2021 Itto & Gorou: December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2021

Who are Itto and Gorou?

Itto and Gorou will be available on the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.3. Gorou played a role in the Inazuma Archon Quest, and he will finally be playable here. He's a 4-star Geo Bow user who focuses on buffs that involve his Geo teammates.

Itto is a brand new 5-star Geo Claymore user whose Elemental Burst is a self-steroid. Some of his moveset rely on his DEF, which coincidentally enough, there will be a new artifact set for characters like him.

On a similar topic, there will be a new 5-star Claymore intended to synergize excellently with Itto's kit. This will increase his DEF even further and have his Normal and Charged Attacks deal more damage based on his DEF.

Not to mention, it has a sky-high CRIT DMG stat.

New hangout quests

Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forces

Beidou and Gorou will have new hangout quests in Genshin Impact 2.3. Most leaks agree that Gorou has three good and two neutral endings.

However, some leaks disagree with Beidou's number of endings.

Correction: There are 4 "Happy Ends" and 1 "Bad End" (BE) for Beidou, whereas Gorou has 3 "Good Ends" and 2 "Normal/Neutral Ends" (NE). The mistake is due to misinterpreting the game's inconsistent asset names.



Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forces

Beidou either has:

Five good endings and two bad endings

Four good endings and one lousy ending

Either way, she will have a hangout quest for players to enjoy in Genshin Impact 2.3.

New artifacts

xiona @zhonglipolearm

#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks https://t.co/uBWTNL3RQR

The two new artifact sets are Husk of the Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam (formerly known as Divine Chorus).

Husk of the Opulent Dreams has a 2-piece set effect that boosts the user's DEF by 30%. Its 4-piece set effect essentially increases the user's DEF and Geo DMG up to four stacks if they dealt Geo DMG. Alternatively, they can get some stacks by being off the field.

Ocean-Hued Clam's 2-piece effect provides a +15% Healing Bonus. Its 4-piece set effect creates a bubble if the user heals a character. It will explode in three seconds, dealing damage up to 90% of what was recovered.

New event

There is one big event known as Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. There are three sub-events in Genshin Impact 2.3, which are:

Born of the Snow

Dragonspine Special Training

Rise of the BOSS

Born of the Snow is an event where players build snowmen and acquire a free copy of Cinnabar's Spindle.

Dragonspine Special Training has three parts in Genshin Impact 2.3:

Agility Training (Get from one point to another as quickly as possible)

(Get from one point to another as quickly as possible) Combat Training (Defeat some enemies and take advantage of a new mechanism)

(Defeat some enemies and take advantage of a new mechanism) Tracker Training (Melt some crystal ice piles)

Rise of the BOSS involves the player defeating a giant whopperflower boss.

