Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Xiao’s artifact set, Chasm map, and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a lot of content from new artifact sets to the new Chasm map. Xiao mains are delighted to see a tailormade artifact set that focuses on increasing Xiao’s elemental burst. Although it's too early to say how useful these artifact sets will end up being in the final version, it's still worth looking at their leaked effects.

According to the leaks, players have an insight into the Chasm which has apparently been divided into two zones, as the leakers are calling them the “overworld” and “underworld” chasm.

Here is everything that is known about Xiao’s new tailormade artifact and the new map of Chasm. Keep in mind that their names and effects are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Xiao’s artifact set

The artifact set that is tailormade for Xiao is called Vermilion Hereafter. The 2-piece bonus is similar to Shimenawa's Reminiscence and Gladiator's Finale, but it has a unique 4-piece bonus focused on buffing characters’ ATK every time they lose HP during their elemental burst.

Combining this effect with its 2-piece effect gives the active character the potential to earn a 66% ATK boost with a full-stack. The Vermilion Hereafter 4-piece set bonus could be broken when equipped on Xiao. Xiao is a hyper carry that relies on his elemental burst damage but loses some portion of HP in this process.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Vermillion Hereafter



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks. Vermillion Hereafter2pc: ATK +18%4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks.

With the new artifact set equipped on Xiao, he will gain a 10% ATK buff every time he loses HP and the buff can be stacked once every 0.8 seconds for a total of four stacks.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: The Chasm map revealed

Chasm was teased with some concept art in the 2.5 Special Program, but finally players have an insight into the highly anticipated region. There are two maps in particular that showcase the entirety of Chasm, and as usual, certain parts of the map are always subject to change before the final release, so take it with a grain of salt.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK The Chasm Base version with waypoints The Chasm Base version with waypoints https://t.co/6VcdlzFdcK

According to the leaks, the left photo includes The Chasm as generally seen above the ground, also called “overworld” by leakers now, while the right image shows the underground portion. These leaks also contain Teleport Waypoint locations, along with one Domain and one Statue of the Seven.

Players interested in seeing the actual Chasm should check out Nitro’s recent video leak above that showcased the underground Chasm for about eight minutes. It's worth noting that this video leak doesn't include monsters or puzzles. That doesn't mean the new region won't have them, so one should keep that in mind.

