All Sea Ganoderma location in Genshin Impact: Yae Miko ascension materials guide

Yae Miko has finally arrived in Genshin Impact version 2.5, and players who've unlocked her must farm Sea Ganoderma. The local specialty of Inazuma is naturally an ascension material for the new five-star Electro character.
Sea Ganoderma is spread across the several islands of Inazuma. From Tsurumi to Enkanomiya, players can search for them and ascend Yae Miko.
Here's a quick guide to finding all the Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact version 2.5.
Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact
1) Narukami Island
The Narukami island of Inazuma has three major locations with Sea Ganoderma:
Konda Village
Players can teleport directly to the waypoint near Konda Village and head towards the shore. They will spot 5 Sea Ganoderma there.
Araumi
The second location is the eastern shore of Araumi. The nearest teleport waypoint is in the middle of the region, and players will have to walk/sprint till the shore. A total of 4 Sea Ganoderma are present here.
Chinju Forest
The sea shore near Chinju Forest has five Sea Ganoderma. Players can teleport to the waypoint in the forest or Kamisato estate and head towards the shore marked below.
2) Kujou Encampment
The region has a total of 18 Sea Ganoderma but only one Teleport Waypoint. The best strategy is to collect the items from the Kannazuka Sea first, then teleport to the waypoint and collect the ones in the western shore.
3) Yashiori island
Between Tatarasuna and Nazuchi beach
The sea region between Tatarasuna and Nazuchi beach has a total of 17 Sea Ganoderma and players might not want to miss out on them. However, they will have to swim a lot as a majority of the plants are placed inside the water.
Tatarasuna
The region's shore has six Sea Ganoderma. There is a domain and a Teleport Waypoint, and players can choose either of them for their farming route.
There are two Ganoderma on the other shore as well, but it is better to focus on the major locations.
Serpent's Head
The shore near Serpent's Head is the only major location with Sea Ganoderma on Yashiori island. It has 5 items, and players can reach there by teleporting to a nearby waypoint.
Fort Mumei
The sumberged fort has five Sea Ganoderma that have been marked in the image below.
4) Watatsumi Island
Mouun Shrine
The region has a total of six Seo Ganoderma and the nearest teleport point is the Statue of Seven.
Bourou Village
The vast area under Bourou Village contains seven Sea Ganoderma that can be accessed by two teleport waypoints.
Suigetsu Pool
The Suigetsu Pool has four Sea Ganoderma that are located in each corner. Players can choose to ignore these items as they aren't really worth the effort. However, the island underneath the pool has two Genoderma that can be collected easily.
5) Serei Island
A total of 12 Seo Ganoderma from the 'Seraimaru' and Koseki Village regions of Serei island have been marked below. Players simply have to use the nearby waypoints and move towards the shore.
Fort Hiraumi
Eight Sea Ganoderma can be found in the Fort Hiraumi region. However, they are spread in three separate places. Players can use Teleport Waypoints and Domains to reach there.
Amakumo Peak
Towards the eastern shore of Amakumo Peak and on the islands near them, players will be able to find 10 Sea Ganoderma:
6) Tsurumi island
Wakukau Shoal
The southernmost region of Tsurumi island, Wakukau Shoal, has five Sea Ganoderma.
Also, near the entrance of the island, eight Sea Ganoderma are spread in four groups of two. There is a Statue of Seven and a Teleport Waypoint for better accessibility.
7) Enkanomiya island
Players will have to visit the Evernight Temple and use the Teleport Waypoint marked in the image below. In the shallow pool, there are five Sea Ganoderma.
Players will be able to collect over 150 Sea Ganoderma with this guide. The local specialty respawns in two days, and players can manage their farming routine accordingly.
Yae Miko, so far, seems to be a decent Electro damage dealer that primarily deals damage through her Elemental Skill. She definitely needs Energy Recharge to function well, and players can use Raiden Shogun or other Electro units to solve this issue.