Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, Ayato release date, and countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact has finally revealed Ayato, who will be released in Patch 2.6. It seems the developers had to rush the announcement because leakers had already revealed the drip marketing images, which were spreading like wildfire.
Even though miHoYo hasn't explicitly mentioned this, Ayato will be playable in Patch 2.6. Beta testing for the update will begin soon, following which players can expect a ton of solid leaks surrounding the character.
Based on the current leaks, here's Ayato's release date in Genshin Impact and the countdown for all regions.
Ayato will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.6
Lumie, a prominent leaker in the Genshin Impact community, claimed that Ayato is scheduled to arrive in the first phase of the 2.6 update. This has been a trend for quite some time now where new characters are featured in the first phase followed by rerun banners in the second.
After Patch 2.3, where Itto and Gorou were available in the second phase, new characters such as Shenhe, Yun Jin, and Yae Miko have been introduced in the first phase of an update.
Hence, it is safe to assume that Ayato will be the first five-star character to be featured in Update 2.6, set to be released worldwide on March 30, 2022.
Server maintenance before an update begins around 6:00 pm EST. For other regions in the world, the time conversions are:
- IST: 3:30 am on March 30, 2022
- Philippines: 6:00 am (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022
- Pacific Time: 3:00 pm on March 29, 2022
- UK: 1:00 pm on March 29, 2022
Usually, the servers go down for 4-5 hours and the developers give free 600 Primogems as compensation.
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun banners leaked
It is no surprise that leaks have hinted towards rerun banners for Ayaka and Yoimiya in Patch 2.6. Ayato is Ayaka's older brother, and it makes perfect sense to feature them in banners together.
Yoimiya, on the other hand, is gradually gaining recognition as a Pyro DPS in the game.
Many players want Ayato and Ayaka to arrive together, and Yoimiya's rerun to be accompanied by Kazuha. However, the leakers haven't opened up on the order of the banners and Kazuha yet.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
More information about Ayato and the 2.6 update will be revealed as soon as beta testing begins. Until then, players can enjoy the Lantern Rite event and look forward to a ton of new content in Patch 2.5.