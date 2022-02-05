Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, Ayato release date, and countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact has finally revealed Ayato, who will be released in Patch 2.6. It seems the developers had to rush the announcement because leakers had already revealed the drip marketing images, which were spreading like wildfire.

Even though miHoYo hasn't explicitly mentioned this, Ayato will be playable in Patch 2.6. Beta testing for the update will begin soon, following which players can expect a ton of solid leaks surrounding the character.

Based on the current leaks, here's Ayato's release date in Genshin Impact and the countdown for all regions.

Ayato will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.6

Lumie, a prominent leaker in the Genshin Impact community, claimed that Ayato is scheduled to arrive in the first phase of the 2.6 update. This has been a trend for quite some time now where new characters are featured in the first phase followed by rerun banners in the second.

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

After Patch 2.3, where Itto and Gorou were available in the second phase, new characters such as Shenhe, Yun Jin, and Yae Miko have been introduced in the first phase of an update.

Hence, it is safe to assume that Ayato will be the first five-star character to be featured in Update 2.6, set to be released worldwide on March 30, 2022.

Server maintenance before an update begins around 6:00 pm EST. For other regions in the world, the time conversions are:

IST: 3:30 am on March 30, 2022

3:30 am on March 30, 2022 Philippines: 6:00 am (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022

6:00 am (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022 Pacific Time: 3:00 pm on March 29, 2022

3:00 pm on March 29, 2022 UK: 1:00 pm on March 29, 2022

Usually, the servers go down for 4-5 hours and the developers give free 600 Primogems as compensation.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun banners leaked

It is no surprise that leaks have hinted towards rerun banners for Ayaka and Yoimiya in Patch 2.6. Ayato is Ayaka's older brother, and it makes perfect sense to feature them in banners together.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (168/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims.

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



[Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)
BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims.

Yoimiya, on the other hand, is gradually gaining recognition as a Pyro DPS in the game.

Many players want Ayato and Ayaka to arrive together, and Yoimiya's rerun to be accompanied by Kazuha. However, the leakers haven't opened up on the order of the banners and Kazuha yet.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (168/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches

- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival

- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6

- New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based

leaks summary:
- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches
- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival
- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6
- New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based
- Dendro not with Chasm, but with Sumeru (3.0+)

More information about Ayato and the 2.6 update will be revealed as soon as beta testing begins. Until then, players can enjoy the Lantern Rite event and look forward to a ton of new content in Patch 2.5.

