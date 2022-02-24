Genshin Impact fans aren’t happy with Yae Miko’s performance

Many Genshin Impact fans have been vocal about Yae Miko's less-than-stellar performance.

Naturally, it's worth prefacing that not every single player is disappointed in how she plays. This article will primarily focus on a vocal group of fans who aren't satisfied with her due to a myriad of issues:

Her damage output

Occasionally attacks objects that aren't enemies

She's naturally squishy and lacks some vital invincibility frames

Not splashable for people obsessed with the meta

Can freeze the player's screen after casting her Elemental Burst

Co-Op can only have three totems, regardless of how many Yae Mikos are out

Can feel clunky to play for some players

She was a character that fans have been hyped about for months, so it was only inevitable that her flaws would seem more pronounced than some of the previous characters.

Yae Miko's performance has disappointed many Genshin Impact fans

There has been a slew of new Yae Miko videos on YouTube that essentially break down why she isn't worth a player's Primogems and Intertwined Fates. Many of these videos focus on her role in the current metagame. Hence, casual players won't care for it too much.

That said, some of these issues will still affect them. A prime example would be her Sesshou Sakura having terrible AI. Bad AI isn't unique to her per se, but it's especially notable when the vast majority of her kit revolves around these small totems.

If they're prioritizing the wrong target (especially targets that aren't alive), then it means that she has lower DPS than she should have.

One common thing to see in these YouTube videos is that many replies reiterate some of the common talking points from the content creator. For example, the above video mentions how she isn't fun to play, with some of the comments mentioning her clunky controls.

Some Genshin Impact players state how she's a skippable character and doesn't offer much except for being pretty. It's a common complaint, which can be exacerbated when one looks at her flaws more closely.

One niche but noticeable issue is that there can only be three Sesshou Sakura at a time. The game does state:

"A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously."

This minor rule can be a problem for co-op players, as there isn't any incentive to use multiple Yae Miko. On a related note, this video also demonstrates how limited her range is and how she has a problem building Energy efficiently.

Twitter reactions

Pierce Jono @piercetayo



The CN community is right about the Yae Miko concerns Hoping for a Yae Miko buff like they did with ZhongliThe CN community is right about the Yae Miko concerns Hoping for a Yae Miko buff like they did with Zhongli 😓The CN community is right about the Yae Miko concerns

tori @Black_Rabbbit SOO WHEN IS YAE MIKO GETTING A BUFF???

SHE LITERALLY GETS ONE SHOTTED BY ANYONE HELP SOO WHEN IS YAE MIKO GETTING A BUFF???SHE LITERALLY GETS ONE SHOTTED BY ANYONE HELP

Some Genshin Impact players genuinely want Yae Miko to be buffed. Her role in the current metagame is disappointing, especially since she's a brand new 5-star character that has elicited an enormous amount of hype. Buffs to characters seldom happen in Genshin Impact, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking for it in the past.

A few theorycrafters thought that Yae Miko wouldn't be particularly good prior to her release. Based on the reactions of a sizable amount of the fanbase, it would appear that they were correct in their initial assessment.

lee ⚘ @lacuslvr “yae miko is overhyped!” “she’s not even good why are people pulling for her”



the people that get it, get it. the people that don’t, don’t. “yae miko is overhyped!” “she’s not even good why are people pulling for her” the people that get it, get it. the people that don’t, don’t.

Aether @TravelerOfSeven I don't care what the CN server players say how bad Yae Miko is, Imma triple crown her because she is just waifu material I don't care what the CN server players say how bad Yae Miko is, Imma triple crown her because she is just waifu material 🌠I don't care what the CN server players say how bad Yae Miko is, Imma triple crown her because she is just waifu material

chun @chunioko even though yae miko was not meta defining (which is not a problem), i still love her and appreciate her design and gameplay a lot even though yae miko was not meta defining (which is not a problem), i still love her and appreciate her design and gameplay a lot

It's worth reiterating that not every player cares about her disappointing performance in the metagame. Some people just like her design, and that's a good enough reason for them to pull for her in Genshin Impact.

Also, some players enjoy her gameplay despite the bugs.

Soul of an Artist @Soul_of_a_Art Got Yae Miko and she is underpowered as all hell . Imagine making a sub dps that has a 8 second rotation, cant snap shot, has massive energy issues and doesn't have i frams during animation locks . That's not even considering her bugs



Only her ult is good, but like . . . Got Yae Miko and she is underpowered as all hell . Imagine making a sub dps that has a 8 second rotation, cant snap shot, has massive energy issues and doesn't have i frams during animation locks . That's not even considering her bugs Only her ult is good, but like . . . https://t.co/65kPlB5Dvb

Unsurprisingly, much of the Genshin Impact community is divided regarding Yae Miko. On the one hand, some gamers love her design and will gladly support her. On the other hand, some Genshin Impact players find her unviable given her numerous issues.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like how Yae Miko plays? Yes No 0 votes so far