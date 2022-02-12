Genshin Impact: Best Raiden Shogun team comps and builds for Spiral Abyss (February 2022)

Genshin Impact 2.5 will see the re-run of Raiden Shogun in the second phase of the new update. The electro archon is one of the best on-field support characters in the game. Raiden Shogun can do electro damage to enemies while providing energy to all party members.

This is why players have started to use Raiden Shogun on their Spiral Abyss. According to data from spiralabyss.org, she has a usage rate of over 90.4%. Here is everything you need to know about Raiden Shogun team comps and builds for Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact: Spiral Abyss build and team comps for Raiden Shogun

Genshin Impact: Spiral Abyss build and team comps for Raiden Shogu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Raiden Shogun has a specific role in dealing damage on-field while being a battery for all the party members. She has passive talents that allow her to increase her damage potential when stacked with tons of energy.

The best artifact set to equip her for Spiral Abyss will be the four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate. The two-piece set bonus grants 20% energy recharge while the four-piece bonus will increase elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge for a maximum of 75% damage.

Raiden Shogun has multiple team comps that players can use to clear Spiral Abyss floors.

Team comps players can use for their Raiden Shogun

1.Raiden National Team

blackmustard @FrnzyC raiden national team abyss 12 chamber 3 first half raiden national team abyss 12 chamber 3 first half https://t.co/Pd9suNpMTr

Raiden National Team is the most popular team for players to use for clearing difficult floors of Spiral Abyss. The team consists of Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett.

The team can proc multiple reactions leading to high damage numbers in each rotation. Bennett and Xingqiu will provide support from their elemental burst while Raiden Shogun and Xiangling will damage the enemies with their elemental burst.

2.Raiden Eula Team

hourly raiden ei @hourlyraiden 7. Team Comps



Raiden synergizes very well with Eula because as a hyper carry, Eula requires a lot of energy, and her burst has a 7 second downtime. Raiden can provide energy when Eula’s burst is in CD. 7. Team CompsRaiden synergizes very well with Eula because as a hyper carry, Eula requires a lot of energy, and her burst has a 7 second downtime. Raiden can provide energy when Eula’s burst is in CD. https://t.co/MzzFHYnLgu

Raiden Shogun has great synergy with Eula, who is a hyper-carry with a high energy cost. Along with Raiden Shogun and Eula, players can use one cryo character for cryo resonance and one healer or buffer. So available will be Diona and Rosaria for cryo resonance, and Yunjin and Bennett for buffing the team.

3.Raiden Kokomi Team

Eliza ❁ @jooswandarene Spiral Abyss 12-3-1



In this run my Kokomi-Raiden tazer team was able to clear it within 1:25. I feel like my Hu Tao-Ayaka team could have cleared the second chamber within the remaining 1:35 (for the three stars), but unfortunately Hu Tao and Diona died HAHAHAHAHA F pain Spiral Abyss 12-3-1In this run my Kokomi-Raiden tazer team was able to clear it within 1:25. I feel like my Hu Tao-Ayaka team could have cleared the second chamber within the remaining 1:35 (for the three stars), but unfortunately Hu Tao and Diona died HAHAHAHAHA F pain https://t.co/NQjunFjZGM

With the current Spiral Abyss floor, Kokomi, a five-star on-field healer, can make clearing the floors easy for the players. Kokomi will be the on-field character applying hydro and healing to all party members while Raiden Shogun will fulfill the role of an off-field DPS.

Since this will be a taser team, players can also fill the remaining slot with a crowd control unit such as Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti and other off-field electro characters such as Fischl and Beidou.

Also Read Article Continues below

These are the Raiden Shogun best builds and team comps that players should go for when clearing Spiral Abyss. If players don't have a Raiden Shogun, players can obtain one from the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.5 update.

Edited by Saman