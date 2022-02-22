How to fix Genshin Impact error code 31-4302: All solutions listed

Genshin Impact error code 31-4302 has troubled a plethora of players since its release. The issue occurs while launching the game, when the launcher is unable to load some resources.

This is a client-based issue and travelers should be able to solve it easily. There are several solutions to do so, and this article will attempt to explain them.

Solutions for fixing Genshin Impact error code 31-4302

1) Run the game from the original location

Players on PC must be used to running Genshin Impact from the Desktop shortcuts or Task Bar. This process initially opens the launcher.

If players experience this error code, they can go to the drive in which they've saved the game, go to Program Files > Genshin Impact Game, and run the 'Application' file directly. This won't open the launcher and can fix the error.

2) Delete blob_storage

Another way to solve the error is by clearing the blob_storage folder from the previously mentioned folder in the Program Files.

Thereafter, players can open the Firewall and Network Protection section on their device (PC) and do the following:

Select 'Allow an app through firewall'.

Select 'Change Settings ' option from the pop-up window, and choose 'Allow another app'.

' option from the pop-up window, and choose Click on Browse . This will open the File Explorer.

. This will open the File Explorer. Navigate to the game's original location and choose the Application type file.

Once the game is selected, simply choose 'Add' and run it.

The error usually occurs on PC, but if players encounter it on Android, iOS, or PlayStation devices, they should simply restart the game and it should work.

3) Check servers and internet connection

Several external factors can lead to error 31-4302. Hence, players should always make sure of the following before loading the game:

The servers aren't down for maintainence before an update

The game is not due for an update

The VPN is off

The internet connection is working properly

4) Repair Launcher

The error also occurs if the Genshin Impact Launcher is moved from its original location. Hence, players should make sure that the application's location hasn't been altered.

Launcher settings have an option to repair the game files. Travelers can try using this feature to launch their game correctly.

Repair files settings in the Launcher (Image via miHoYo)

4) Reinstallation

Even after trying all the guides available online, many players might not be able to fix the error. For them, the last resort is to re-install miHoYo's action RPG from scratch.

Having said that, they should carefully note down/remember their login credentials before doing so.

As of now, Genshin Impact version 2.5 is live and Yae Miko is the biggest highlight of it. The next update will include The Chasm and Ayato, and players are quite excited for it.

