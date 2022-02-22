Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss to drop new artifacts instead of old 4-stars, suggests leak

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will change the Spiral Abyss in many ways. Alongside standard changes in buffs, enemies, and Leyline Disorders, the artifact rewards from the end-game challenge will also vary.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta]



Spiral Abyss Line-ups and Ley Line Disorders



Floor 11 is shown here - Check the replies for Floor 12



STC with future beta updates [2.6 Beta] Spiral Abyss Line-ups and Ley Line DisordersFloor 11 is shown here - Check the replies for Floor 12STC with future beta updates https://t.co/PVV5EJeDhi

Credible leakers in the community have suggested that the 2.6 Spiral Abyss will drop artifact boxes that contain artifacts from the upcoming Vermilion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering sets.

Here's how this minor change can help Genshin Impact players.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss artifact rewards changed

Traditionally, floors 9-12 of the Spiral Abyss rewards players with Domain Reliquary items. The Tier 2 boxes contain four-star artifacts, while the Tier 1 boxes contain five-star artifacts. The artifacts are either from Gladiotor's Finale set or the Wanderer's Troupe set.

With version 2.6, the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact will drop four-star artifacts from the new Vermilion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering set. It is important to note that the five-star artifacts from the Tier 1 Domain Reliquary boxes will still be from the Gladiator's Finale and Wanderer's Troupe sets only.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel The purple artifact boxes (Domain Reliquary: Tier II) from Floors 9-12 of Spiral Abyss will no longer have 4* artifacts from the Gladiator and Wanderer's Troupe sets.



They will be replaced by the new artifact sets in 2.6 ("Vermillion Hereafter" and "Echoes of an Offering"). The purple artifact boxes (Domain Reliquary: Tier II) from Floors 9-12 of Spiral Abyss will no longer have 4* artifacts from the Gladiator and Wanderer's Troupe sets. They will be replaced by the new artifact sets in 2.6 ("Vermillion Hereafter" and "Echoes of an Offering").

The new artifact sets appear to be tailor-made for five-star DPS characters like Xiao and Ayato. While the former is already popular as an explosive Anemo DPS, the latter will most likely be a Hydro Sword DPS.

Vermilion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering sets in Genshin Impact explained

Vermilion Hereafter

2-piece : ATK +18%

: ATK +18% 4-piece: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, their ATK will further increase by 10%. This ATK buff can occur up to once every 0.8s, max four stacks.

The 2-piece bonus is similar to Gladiator's Finale and Shimenawa's Reminiscence sets.

However, the four-piece bonus is tailor-made for Xiao. It increases the ATK during the Elemental Burst, and whenever the character loses HP (like Xiao's does after a Plunging Attack), he gets another 10% Attack buff.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Vermillion Hereafter



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks. Vermillion Hereafter2pc: ATK +18%4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks.

Echoes of an Offering

2-piece : ATK +18%

: ATK +18% 4-piece: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to initiate (once every 0.2s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 70% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next Normal Attack that deals DMG. If a Normal Attack doesn't trigger the buff, the next Normal Attack will be 20% more likely to do it.

Yet again, the two-piece bonus is exactly like the Gladiator's Finale and Shimenawa sets.

However, the four-piece effect seems to be beneficial for Ayato. Leaks have revealed that during his Elemental Skill, Ayato deals all his damage from fast Normal Attacks. Hence, the set buffs the Normal Attack DMG.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta]



Echoes of an Offering Update



....36% chance it will trigger which will increase Normal atack DMG by (60% -> 70%).......the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every (0.3s -> 0.2s).



(Old -> New) [2.6 Beta]Echoes of an Offering Update....36% chance it will trigger which will increase Normal atack DMG by (60% -> 70%).......the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every (0.3s -> 0.2s).(Old -> New)

Other characters like Kaeya and Yoimiya might be able to use the Echoes of an Offering artifact set as well. However, many players are still skeptical of its viability in Genshin Impact. Players will have to wait and see if the leaks and rumors hold up in the final release.

Edited by Danyal Arabi