Genshin Impact 2.6 leak shows 7 minutes of Chasm gameplay revealing the new underground region

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a ton of footage featuring Kamisato Ayato exploring The Chasm, a massive new addition to Liyue coming in the next update. Fans who want to get an early look at the Chasm along with some of Ayato's animations can watch this extended leaked video, as it reveals a ton of The Chasm over its runtime.

Players who are excited for this new underground region will definitely want to see its unique design as it is unlike anything released so far.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: The Chasm and Kamisato Ayato showcase

This Genshin Impact 2.6 leak contains seven minutes of footage as a leaker explores the massive Chasm region using Kamisato Ayato. This region is purportedly so large that the leaker got lost while exploring the area, which will definitely be a unique addition to the game.

This huge underground addition will be featured during the 2.6 update, with players exploring it as part of a new questline.

Thanks to these new leaks, players can see the full map of the Chasm early, and it looks to be a gigantic addition to the game full of spiraling tunnels and twisting caverns. It may be difficult for players to explore it all, but it will likely contain tons of hidden treasure and powerful enemies to defeat.

The Chasm will also feature a powerful new World Boss known as the Ruin Serpent. Fans can get an early taste of the exploration in the leaked video, and that only shows a fraction of what is to come.

From above, the Chasm doesn't look too dangerous, but the true nature of the region is only revealed once players descend into its depths. Fans will need to keep an eye out as they traverse the area as to not get lost, and make sure they bring their strongest characters to fend off any monsters they encounter.

The Chasm looks to be one of the largest additions to Genshin Impact yet, and fans won't want to miss out when it releases during update 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will be releasing in a month, and gamers have a ton to look forward to in the new update, including both the massive Chasm and Kamisato Ayato.

