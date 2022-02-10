Genshin Impact 2.6 beta release date and expected leaks

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta has been leaked to officially start on February 18, 2022, which means that more substantial leaks may be coming by then.

The server will be open by February 16, 2022, with it officially starting on February 18, 2022. Naturally, many Travelers are desperate to see new leaks, especially any video gameplay of Ayato. Judging by the leaked dates for the Genshin Impact 2.6 server, Travelers won't have to wait long to get some new credible leaks.

On a minor note, they will also see new content that was either only briefly talked about in some leaks or not mentioned at all. It won't reveal everything, as something like rerun banners won't be confirmed (although it can hint at it depending on the other content).

Potential leaks for Genshin Impact 2.6 draws near as the beta release date is revealed

The Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks should start pouring in from February 16 to 18 onward. What some players would want to know would be if the following topics will be leaked around then:

Ayato

Parts of The Chasm

New artifacts

Inazuma Festival

Not everything will be leaked all at once; still, Travelers who are desperate for any new leaks will get some new major talking points soon.

Ayato gameplay may be leaked

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Head of the Kamisato Clan



As the head of the Yashiro Commission, Kamisato Ayato is committed to maintaining the prosperity and stability of the region.



#GenshinImpact Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of FortitudeHead of the Kamisato ClanAs the head of the Yashiro Commission, Kamisato Ayato is committed to maintaining the prosperity and stability of the region. Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of FortitudeHead of the Kamisato ClanAs the head of the Yashiro Commission, Kamisato Ayato is committed to maintaining the prosperity and stability of the region.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/wLAjVgfhdJ

Kamisato Ayato gameplay leaks either tend to be barebones or contradict with another leak. His in-game model isn't even viewable at the moment, so it's likely that players will finally see it and some snippets of his gameplay.

Video leaks will be incredibly useful to see which Ayato leaks were accurate and which ones were utterly bogus. There should also be some leaks that are subject to change, such as specific details on his:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Constellations

Passives

Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

The Chasm could be leaked

One screen of The Chasm concept art that was shown in the 2.5 Special Program (Image via miHoYo)

The 2.5 Special Program confirmed that Travelers would be able to visit a part of The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6. It's currently unknown which parts of it will be in the upcoming beta test, but it should provide players a first look at something they've been waiting over a year to see.

Anything unique to The Chasm will also likely be leaked around a similar time, such as new features or enemies.

New artifacts

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



New artifact sets soon



HP% Based. Tao is happy.

Normals attacks based. Yoimiya is happy.



If true, let's see which one Ayato's BiS will be. [Questionable]New artifact sets soonHP% Based. Tao is happy.Normals attacks based. Yoimiya is happy.If true, let's see which one Ayato's BiS will be.

A few leaks state that Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature some new artifacts. Something like an HP% or Normal Attack-based artifact set being leaked can give players an idea of what characters should use them. However, it still misses the crucial details of what exactly it does (let alone if the artifact sets are legitimate).

There should be leaks on their names, appearances, and the actual artifact effects shortly after Genshin Impact 2.6 beta starts.

Inazuma Festival

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



There's an Inazuma festival in 2.6.



Festival Impact. [Questionable]There's an Inazuma festival in 2.6.Festival Impact.

There is also a good chance that some events could be leaked after the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta goes live. One interesting event supposedly involves an Inazuma Festival, but all players have to go off of at the moment is the concept.

Also Read Article Continues below

Its actual name or what the player does is still largely a mystery.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. What aspect of Genshin Impact 2.6 excites you more? Ayato The Chasm 1 votes so far