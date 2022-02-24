All torch puzzle locations in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering map

The Genshin Impact 2.5 Three Realms Gateway Offering event is filled with many puzzles for players to explore. Solving these puzzles brings them one step closer to completing the event or obtaining more Primogems.
Users have to put their thinking hat on to understand some of the puzzles included in this event to solve them. One such hidden puzzle is the torch puzzles scattered across Enkanomiya. Basically, they will have to unlock a chest by lighting up nearby hidden torches.
There are four such puzzles all over Enkanomiya that, when unlocked, will reward gamers with Primogems, mora, and more.
Genshin Impact: All torch puzzle location in Three Realms Gateway Offering map
The location of all the torch puzzles is spread all across the Three Realms Gateway Offering map. The sites of all the torch puzzles are as follows:
- First torch puzzle - The Narrow
- Second torch puzzle - The Narrow
- Third torch puzzle - Evernight Temple
- Fourth torch puzzle - The Serpent’s Heart
The Narrows is the first location players will explore to level up their Bokuso Box and clear the darkness from the area. Here, they can find two torch puzzles relatively close to each other.
Users can find the first torch site atop the northwest teleport waypoint. They can follow the images below for reference to find the exact area.
As mentioned, the second torch puzzle location can also be found in The Narrows. To find it, gamers have to reach the northwest waypoint and descend to the marked spot in the image below.
This marked place can be reached by gliding down to find a small campsite in front of a hidden entrance, where they will find their second torch puzzle along with many other puzzles.
The third location of the torch puzzle is in Evernight Temple. For this one, players will have to go to the northeast waypoint and look for a broken statue and broken walls nearby.
The third torch puzzle is located near this broken statue which will be marked on the image below for reference.
The last torch puzzle is found in The Serpent’s Heart near the south waypoint marked below. This area is fairly easy to find, and users must just look for a locked chest in the marked site and locate the torches surrounding the chest.
It is worth noting that each region has a certain corrosion intensity, and gamers should try to increase their Bokuso Box level first before attempting to encounter these areas to resist corrosion.