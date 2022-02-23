How to upgrade Bokuso Box in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering

In Genshin Impact version 2.5, the Three Realms Gateway Offering event is available for another week. It also includes the Bokuso Box, a new gadget that players can take advantage of. This item will come in handy as they try to traverse through Enkanomiya's Corrosion Intensity.

Remember that there are different intensities in the Three Realms Gateway Offering map, and gamers can only pass through easily by upgrading their Bokuso Box. Here is how Travelers can upgrade their gadget Bokuso Box and claim the rewards.

Genshin Impact: How to upgrade Bokuso Box in Three Realms Gateway Offering

The Bokuso Box is given to players by Tsumi early on in the quest 'Three Realms Gateway Offering' in Genshin Impact version 2.5. During the investigation, players need to visit three towers on the new map to complete the quest chain. However, these towers are located in areas that have been engulfed in Corrosion, a darkness that will debuff players' characters the longer they stay in the fog.

Offer Light Realm Sigil to upgrade the Bokuso Box (Image via Genshin Impact)

As long as the Bokuso Box is equipped, gamers should be safe from the effects of Corrosion. However, with time and through multiple uses, its power will be drained. Therefore, players need to upgrade their Bokuso Box as it will give them rewards, increased survivability in Corrosion-affected locations, and a way to open sealed teleporters.

Claim treasure chests to get Light Realm Sigils (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can upgrade their Bokuso Box by offering Light Realm Sigils at the Serpent's Heart statue. These sigils can be obtained by opening treasure chests in the Three Realms Gateway Offering map. However, the number of sigils players will get is determined by the chest's quality (Common, Exquisite, Precious, Luxurious).

There are a total of 125 treasure chests on the new map, and players have a lot of time left to collect all of them. The Three Realms Gateway Offering map will disappear before version 2.6, along with all the chests inside it.

Complete the Sentou Trial to obtain Light Realm Sigils (Image via Genshin Impact)

As another method, gamers can also complete Sentou Trials anywhere across the Three Realms Gateway Offering to help speed things up. Once the Bokuso Box is at level 2 and players have completed the event quest chain, these challenges will be marked on the map.

The Sentou Trials are quite similar to the Time-Trial Challenges. Gamers need to defeat all enemies within the time limit to get the Light Realms Sigils The best part is that these challenges can be repeated. Similar to farmable elite bosses, all gamers have to do is teleport away from the location and wait about five minutes for it to respawn.

Once Travelers have upgraded their Bokuso Box at the Serpent's Heart statue, they can check the Offering Rewards on the event page to claim the rewards. At level 4, players can get the 4-star Oathsworn Eye catalyst. While at level 15, they can get Crown of Insight to upgrade their character's talent in Genshin Impact.

