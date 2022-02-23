5 tips to explore Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering

The Three Realms Gateway Offering map is new in Genshin Impact version 2.5, with the same geographical design as Enkanomiya. This new area is a temporary map that will disappear when the 2.6 update arrives on March 30.

Within the Three Realms Gateway Offering, there are many new treasure chests and Time-Trial Challenges. Players can search and claim all the rewards by completing challenges or defeating enemies that were guarding these chests.

5 Tips to explore Three Realms Gateway Offering in Genshin Impact

1) Recuperate the Bokuso Box

Recuperate Bokuso Box when its energy is low (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Bokuso Box plays a vital role in the Three Realms Gateway Offering map. Since the new map is surrounded by Corrosion fog, players need to equip the Bokuso Box gadget so their characters can withstand Corrosion.

Furthermore, some enemies and treasures are also locked with Corrosion, and gamers need to use the Bokuso Box first before defeating the enemies and claiming the treasure chests. Using the Bokuso Box will cause its energy to decrease until it reaches zero.

Travelers need to pay attention to their Bokuso Box and make sure to teleport to the Serpent's Heart statue to restore the box's energy.

2) Unlock Bokuso Arts

Unlock Bokuso Arts for characters' enhancement (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bokuso Arts are additional skills gamers can get after offering Light Realm Cores to the Serpent's Heart statue. Cores can be collected by opening the Luxurious Chest around the Three Realms Gateway Offering.

After offering each core, gamers can choose which Arts they want to use first. Some of the skills include increasing the party members' Defense, Elemental Burst Damage, Attack, Attack Speed, reducing Stamina consumption, and more.

3) Increase Bokuso Box level

Increase the Bokuso Box level (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bokuso Box level can also be increased by offering Light Realm Sigil to the Serpent's Heart statue. However, unlike Bokuso Art, the skills players will obtain by upgrading the box are mainly for the Bokuso Box.

For example, Corrosion Resistance and maximum energy will be increased once they upgrade the box. The higher Corrosion Resistance that the Bokuso Box has, the more areas players can explore.

4) Explore the map following the Corrosion Intensity

The Corrosion Intensity is different for each area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although players can explore the corroded area with the Bokuso Box, they will still be affected by the Corrosion if the intensity is higher than the box can handle. To avoid that, gamers should explore the area with the lightest intensity before going to the higher one. By the time they need to go to the next area, Travelers should have enough Light Realm Sigils to increase their Bokuso Box.

5) Collect Aphotium Ore and Tokoyo Legume

Collect materials while exploring (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aphotium Ore and Tokoyo Legume are exclusive materials that can only be obtained in the Three Realms Gateway Offering. While exploring the map, fans should collect as many of these items as possible because they will need to unlock the Teleport Waypoint in the area.

The Three Realms Gateway Offering map is a temporary map that provides many new methods to farm Primogems. Players should take some time to collect all the treasure chests in the new area as they will also disappear when version 2.6 drops.

Edited by Danyal Arabi