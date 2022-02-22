All 6 Bokuso art locations in Genshin Impact

Bokuso Arts are additional skills for players that will help them explore and fight enemies in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering map. A total of six Bokuso Arts are available in the game, and players need to collect Light Realm Core from Luxurious Chest in the new area.
The Cores can be offered to the Statue of the Vassals in the Three Realms Gateway Offering map, and players can choose which skill they want to unlock first. Here are the locations for all six Light Realm Cores in Genshin Impact.
All 6 Bokuso Art in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering
1) North of The Narrows
The first Light Realm Core can be obtained inside a Luxurious Chest in The Narrows of Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering. You must complete a puzzle consisting of five Electro Totems with Electro attacks.
The hint to complete this test is observing an Electro Seelie movement near the area. The Seelie will fly to each totem in order, and you must hit the monuments with Electro attacks accordingly.
2) Southwest of The Narrows
You can find the second Bokuso Art on the southwest side of The Narrows. The Luxurious Chest is locked behind three normal Seelies near the area.
Once you have followed all three Seelies to their rightful place, a dome sealing the challenge will be undone. Start and complete the challenge to spawn the Luxurious Chest and obtain the second Light Realm Core.
3) Northwest of Evernight Temple
The third Bokuso Art can be located northwest of Evernight Temple in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering. Similar to the previous Core, you must return three Seelies to their garden.
After you have followed all three Seelies into their home, start the now unlocked challenge to obtain the Luxurious Chest and Light Realm Core. The enemies you need to face are two Bathysmal Vishaps.
4) Evernight Temple
An enemy you need to face before claiming the Luxurious Chest here is more challenging than before. However, you must light up four different Electro Monuments before that.
First, find four totems near the location to unlock a mechanism for the treasure chests. Once the mechanism is unlocked, activate it to open the gate and activate the Ruin Grader. Lastly, defeat the enemy to safely claim the Light Realm Core inside the Luxurious Chest.
5) Southwest of The Serpent's Heart
You can find the fifth Light Realm Sigil inside a Luxurious Chest after completing a challenge sealed by two Seelies. The Seelies are very close to the challenge spot, so you won't have any problems searching for them. You will face two Bathysmal Vishaps as the opponents.
6) Dainichi Mikoshi
The last Light Realm Sigil can be obtained after completing the new World Quest 'The Bunkoku Enigma' in Genshin Impact. You must find seven stone slates around the Three Realms Gateway Offering before the Luxurious Chest will spawn.
The Bokuso Arts will upgrade character damage, normal attack speed, defense, and so much more. These enhancements are great for players who have low investment parties as they will increase the team's efficiency and make them stronger in battles.