All 6 Bokuso art locations in Genshin Impact

Bokuso Arts are additional skills for players that will help them explore and fight enemies in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering map. A total of six Bokuso Arts are available in the game, and players need to collect Light Realm Core from Luxurious Chest in the new area.

The Cores can be offered to the Statue of the Vassals in the Three Realms Gateway Offering map, and players can choose which skill they want to unlock first. Here are the locations for all six Light Realm Cores in Genshin Impact.

All 6 Bokuso Art in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering

1) North of The Narrows

Location of the first Bokuso art on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Light Realm Core can be obtained inside a Luxurious Chest in The Narrows of Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering. You must complete a puzzle consisting of five Electro Totems with Electro attacks.

Hit the monument in the correct order with Electro attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

The hint to complete this test is observing an Electro Seelie movement near the area. The Seelie will fly to each totem in order, and you must hit the monuments with Electro attacks accordingly.

2) Southwest of The Narrows

Location of the second Light Realm Core on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the second Bokuso Art on the southwest side of The Narrows. The Luxurious Chest is locked behind three normal Seelies near the area.

All three Seelies locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have followed all three Seelies to their rightful place, a dome sealing the challenge will be undone. Start and complete the challenge to spawn the Luxurious Chest and obtain the second Light Realm Core.

3) Northwest of Evernight Temple

Location of the third Light Realm Core on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Bokuso Art can be located northwest of Evernight Temple in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering. Similar to the previous Core, you must return three Seelies to their garden.

Location of all three Seelies for Light Realm Core (Image via HoYoverse)

After you have followed all three Seelies into their home, start the now unlocked challenge to obtain the Luxurious Chest and Light Realm Core. The enemies you need to face are two Bathysmal Vishaps.

4) Evernight Temple

Location of the fourth Light Realm Sigil on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

An enemy you need to face before claiming the Luxurious Chest here is more challenging than before. However, you must light up four different Electro Monuments before that.

First, find four totems near the location to unlock a mechanism for the treasure chests. Once the mechanism is unlocked, activate it to open the gate and activate the Ruin Grader. Lastly, defeat the enemy to safely claim the Light Realm Core inside the Luxurious Chest.

5) Southwest of The Serpent's Heart

Location of the fifth Light Realm Sigil on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the fifth Light Realm Sigil inside a Luxurious Chest after completing a challenge sealed by two Seelies. The Seelies are very close to the challenge spot, so you won't have any problems searching for them. You will face two Bathysmal Vishaps as the opponents.

6) Dainichi Mikoshi

Location of the sixth Light Realm Sigil on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Light Realm Sigil can be obtained after completing the new World Quest 'The Bunkoku Enigma' in Genshin Impact. You must find seven stone slates around the Three Realms Gateway Offering before the Luxurious Chest will spawn.

The Bokuso Arts will upgrade character damage, normal attack speed, defense, and so much more. These enhancements are great for players who have low investment parties as they will increase the team's efficiency and make them stronger in battles.

