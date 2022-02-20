Istaroth in Genshin Impact: Top 5 things to know about the god of time

Istaroth is the god of wind and time in Genshin Impact. She is primarily worshiped in the most recently added Enkanomiya region and has played a significant role in other regions like Inazuma and Mondstadt as well.

Istaroth is also called Kairos, which is a Greek word meaning 'right time.' There's a shortage of information on her because people of the Lawrence Clan tarnished Mondstadt's historical records.

Regardless, here are the five most interesting things that players should know about the god of time in Genshin Impact.

Five things to know about Istaroth in Genshin Impact

1) Istaroth is the real name of Kairos

Every Archon in Genshin Impact has a real name and an alias. For instance, Venti and Zhongli are the aliases of the Anemo Archon Barbatos and the Geo Archon Morax, respectively.

Similarly, Kairos is the alias of the god of time named Istaroth. However, she has several other titles like Tokoyo Ookami, Undying Wind, and the God of Moments.

2) Istaroth is Aberaku's teacher

Aberaku no Mikoto is an afterimage found in Enkanomiya. Apparently, he created the Dainichi Mikoshi, the artificial sun in the region.

The Dainichi Mikoshi is the most important mechanism that saves Enkanomiya from the wrath of the Bathysmal Vishaps. As it turns out, Istaroth taught him how to build the sun.

3) Istaroth was worshiped in Mondstadt

The Thousand Winds temple in Mondstadt was most likely built to worship Istaroth. It's also possible that it was originally called 'The Thousand Winds of Time' temple.

Henry Morton, an NPC found in the region, has revealed in his notes that the temple was made to worship both Venti and Istaroth.

vix needs miko funds @traveIersnotes 1. we start the game in mondstadt which once worshipped istaroth, across from the nameless island with the time & wind quest, & close to the thousand winds temple where istaroth & barbatos were likely worshipped. 1. we start the game in mondstadt which once worshipped istaroth, across from the nameless island with the time & wind quest, & close to the thousand winds temple where istaroth & barbatos were likely worshipped. https://t.co/NdWDIwBsaW

4) Istaroth has been forgotten by people

Ironically, the god of time in Genshin Impact has fallen victim to the power of time. Due to certain incidents, Kairos is no longer remembered by the people of Mondstadt.

Mondstadt's library has been reduced to 1/6th of its original size because of a massive fire, and people now believe that the Anemo Archon is the only god of the region.

` kaiven ✧ @sushikuha @windflowerlia Istaroth or also called Kairos — is a God of time and wind, also has been worshipped in Mondstadt alongside Barbatos and Enkanomiya. This is before the rise of The Seven. She's forgotten by Mondstadt but enkanomiya still worshipped her. Guess why that's all held by Barbatos now @windflowerlia Istaroth or also called Kairos — is a God of time and wind, also has been worshipped in Mondstadt alongside Barbatos and Enkanomiya. This is before the rise of The Seven. She's forgotten by Mondstadt but enkanomiya still worshipped her. Guess why that's all held by Barbatos now

Only the residents of Enkanomiya used to praise the god of time because she didn't abandon them. Unfortunately, even this practice has started to fade away with the rise of Orobashi (the god of Oceans).

The people of Enkanomiya now live on the Watatsumi island and have forgotten the importance of Kairos.

Osore_San @Osore69 @kuesoos2 Since Istaroth was forgotten or Gone,what if Paimon is Istaroth? Just took another name and changed appearance? Since when we click on her icon we can change time and her cape looks like sky & stars and since makoto is dead,she can’t tell us how Istaroth looks(just my theory) @kuesoos2 Since Istaroth was forgotten or Gone,what if Paimon is Istaroth? Just took another name and changed appearance? Since when we click on her icon we can change time and her cape looks like sky & stars and since makoto is dead,she can’t tell us how Istaroth looks(just my theory)

5) Before the Sun and Moon

'Before the Sun and Moon' is a book that is considered as the best source of information on Kairos. The book claims that she is one of the four shades of The Primordial One. The Primordial One can be described as the first species to ever exist in the world of Teyvat.

The Primordial One created four shades of itself that would rule Teyvat.

This is a summary of all that is known about Kairos in Genshin Impact. Several fan theories claim that Paimon is Kairos, but it is too early to believe in such theories without supplanting evidence. Players can expect more clarity as the storyline progresses with patch 2.6.

Edited by Danyal Arabi